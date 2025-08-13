Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

1. Liam Greentree, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 26 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Windsor (OHL): 64 GP, 49-70-119

The Kings held the 19-year-old out of development camp because he was dealing with a minor wrist issue, but there's no doubt Greentree (6-foot-2, 207 pounds), who is coming off a tremendous season, will be ready for training camp.

"His next step is he wants to be in the NHL right away," Los Angeles senior director of player personnel Glen Murray said. "If he can come out here and steal a spot, I think he's ready for that. But it's not as easy as you think. We'll be patient for him. It's up to him (when he arrives in the NHL). There's no rush. He's a mature kid and hungry to be a pro."

Projected NHL arrival: This season