NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings
Greentree, Chromiak could compete for roster, make impact in NHL this season
© Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI
1. Liam Greentree, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 26 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Windsor (OHL): 64 GP, 49-70-119
The Kings held the 19-year-old out of development camp because he was dealing with a minor wrist issue, but there's no doubt Greentree (6-foot-2, 207 pounds), who is coming off a tremendous season, will be ready for training camp.
"His next step is he wants to be in the NHL right away," Los Angeles senior director of player personnel Glen Murray said. "If he can come out here and steal a spot, I think he's ready for that. But it's not as easy as you think. We'll be patient for him. It's up to him (when he arrives in the NHL). There's no rush. He's a mature kid and hungry to be a pro."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Francesco Pinelli, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 42 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Ontario (AHL): 70 GP, 15-14-29
The 22-year-old struggled when he first got to the American Hockey League but has "come a long way," according to Murray. The next steps for Pinelli (6-0, 185) are to play a steadier game and bulk up.
"He's a competitor, he really is," Murray said. "We just want him to do it every shift, every game, every period. He's a pain to play against, but he needs to do that on a consistent basis. He was much better last year and we're very excited about him."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Henry Brzustewicz, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 31 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: London (OHL): 67 GP, 10-32-42
Brzustewicz (6-2, 203) finished his second season with London and had two points in five games in the Memorial Cup, which London won for the third time in its history. The 18-year-old is friends with fellow London defenseman Jared Woolley, who the Kings selected in the sixth round (No. 164) at the 2024 NHL Draft.
"I only saw him play once or twice but our amateur scouts were very high on him," Murray said. "A right-shot defenseman, he likes to jump into the play, knows the defensive side of the game, too. We have a lot of runway with him. He'll come to training camp this September and we'll make sure Sean O'Donnell and Matt Greene (from Los Angeles player development) have their eyes on him next year in London."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
4. Martin Chromiak, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 128 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Ontario (AHL): 69 GP, 18-21-39
Chromiak took a big step last season, his second with Ontario. Though Murray said the 22-year-old needs to get stronger (6-0, 187), he's trending in the right direction.
"I really like him, the coaches like him and he's playing in every situation," Murray said. "When (forward Samuel) Fagemo went down, he took over that spot on the top right wing. He's going to make a hard, hard push for the team this year."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
5. Erik Portillo, G
How acquired: Traded by Buffalo Sabres for third-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft on March 1, 2023
2024-25 season: Los Angeles (NHL): 1-0-0, 1.02 goals-against average, .966 save percentage; Ontario (AHL): 24 GP, 15-5-3, 2.82 GAA, .889 save percentage
The Kings are in excellent shape with their goaltending prospects, so you could easily put one of three names here: Portillo, Carter George or Hampton Slukynsky. For this season, we'll go with Portillo (6-6, 218). The 24-year-old was dealing with a back issue last season but did make his NHL debut against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 29.
"We were cautious," Murray said. "We don't want to mess around with the back, and he was really good last year. He's a confident kid and he wants to learn. He's great with the goalie coaches. We just need to make sure his back is healthy and he's ready to go this year. He's training in Sweden and he's feeling good, and we're looking forward to getting him into camp."
Projected NHL arrival: This season