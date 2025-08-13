3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings.
Kopitar's future, Perry's impact among unknowns
1. Is this the final season for Anze Kopitar?
Kopitar hasn't said much about his future, so it remains to be seen if the center addresses it as the season begins. If not, it's likely going to be a hot topic of discussion and questions. The veteran center, who will turn 38 on Aug. 24, has spent his entire career with the Kings and is entering his 20th NHL season with them. He has been a steady player throughout his career, won the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2012 and 2014 and is entering the final season of the two-year, $14 million contract ($7 million average annual value) he signed with them on July 6, 2023. He's also a three-time winner of the Lady Byng Award, voted as the most gentlemanly player in the League, and a two-time Selke Award winner, voted as best defensive forward.
2. Will Brandt Clarke take the next step?
The defenseman got a bigger opportunity with the Kings last season and finished with 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 78 games. With Vladislav Gavrikov signing with the New York Rangers and Jordan Spence traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 28, the Kings lost some offense on the blue line. Clarke, selected by Los Angeles with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is expected to add more offense to make up for the departed defensemen.
"It's so hard to play in this league as a young defenseman," Kings coach Jim Hiller said of the 22-year-old. "He did a great job adjusting to the League as the season wore on, and the League changes as time goes. It becomes a much more difficult league in the second half, and he did a great job adjusting to that. We have really high expectations coming into this year, only because he showed us how well he could adapt to the League last year."
3. How big of an impact can Corey Perry make?
Perry may be 40 years old, but didn't look like a player at the end of his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers last season. Perry had 10 goals in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games, second on the Oilers to forward Leon Draisaitl with 11, and he led Edmonton with five power-play goals in the postseason. As the Stanley Cup Final began, Perry said he keeps playing because he's still hungry for another Stanley Cup, which he won with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.
"Never mind the competitiveness, it's those intangibles," Hiller said of Perry. "He's such a smart player, effective player. He still has extremely good hockey sense and hands. He can get around the rink better than people think he can.
"The other part of that, he'll have a good impact on some of our younger forwards as well. A determination, his positioning, a lot guys will be able to pick up from him around the net-front, which is important."