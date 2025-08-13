3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

2. Will Brandt Clarke take the next step?

The defenseman got a bigger opportunity with the Kings last season and finished with 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 78 games. With Vladislav Gavrikov signing with the New York Rangers and Jordan Spence traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 28, the Kings lost some offense on the blue line. Clarke, selected by Los Angeles with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, is expected to add more offense to make up for the departed defensemen.

"It's so hard to play in this league as a young defenseman," Kings coach Jim Hiller said of the 22-year-old. "He did a great job adjusting to the League as the season wore on, and the League changes as time goes. It becomes a much more difficult league in the second half, and he did a great job adjusting to that. We have really high expectations coming into this year, only because he showed us how well he could adapt to the League last year."