As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL EDGE stats leaders for Los Angeles Kings
Kuemper's high-danger save percentage, possession dominance among highlights
1. Kuemper's high-danger save percentage
Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper led the NHL in high-danger save percentage (.863) last season and ranked highly in midrange save percentage (.909; 10th). The only goalie with a better overall save percentage (.921 in .922 games) than Kuemper among goalies who played at least 35 games was Vezina and Hart trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets (.925 in 63 games).
Kuemper also had the second-highest percentage of games with greater than a .900 save percentage last season (68.0) behind Hellebuyck (71.0). Although Kuemper had an .889 save percentage (.783 on high-danger shots) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games as Los Angeles lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference First Round for the fourth straight season, he remains one of the most efficient goalies, capable of shouldering a heavy workload and is a past Stanley Cup champion (with Colorado Avalanche in 2022).
2. Long-range prowess
The Kings were tied for fifth in long-range goals (21) and ranked third among defensemen in that category (18) last season. Los Angeles also ranked fourth in long-range shots on goal (570) last season, and wings Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe were tied for sixth among forwards in that category (38 each).
Fiala was also tied with New York Rangers wing Artemi Panarin for the NHL lead in midrange goals (19 each), further showcasing his versatility and shooting accuracy from longer distances. It's worth noting the Kings no longer have defensemen Vladislav Gavrikov (signed with New York Rangers) and Jordan Spence (traded to Ottawa Senators), who combined for six of those long-range goals (three each).
Los Angeles' leader in long-range goals by a defenseman last season was Joel Edmundson (four), and Brandt Clarke was also close behind (three; tied for second). Clarke could have a breakout season if he earns an expanded role considering he ranked in the 80th percentile or better among defensemen in each of the three shot location categories:
• High-danger shots on goal: 8 (86th percentile)
• Midrange shots on goal: 21 (81st percentile)
• Long-range shots on goal: 66 (86th percentile)
3. Possession dominance, Kuzmenko's impact
The Kings ranked fifth in the NHL in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (53.1) last season and saw an offensive boost from the in-season acquisition of wing Andrei Kuzmenko. Despite playing for three different teams last season (Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames), Kuzmenko was in the 92nd percentile among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (45.8) in the regular season and ranked even higher in that category during the postseason (48.1; 96th percentile).
Kuzmenko had 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 22 games after being traded to Los Angeles last season playing mostly a top-line role with center Anze Kopitar and Kempe. The only player moved on NHL Trade Deadline day who had more points than Kuzmenko was Mikko Rantanen of the Dallas Stars (18 in 20 games). Considering Kuzmenko's high ceiling from 2022-23 (career-high 39 goals), he has further bounce-back potential and has the finishing ability to help the well-rounded Kings break through in the playoffs.