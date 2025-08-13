NHL EDGE stats leaders for Los Angeles Kings

2. Long-range prowess

The Kings were tied for fifth in long-range goals (21) and ranked third among defensemen in that category (18) last season. Los Angeles also ranked fourth in long-range shots on goal (570) last season, and wings Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe were tied for sixth among forwards in that category (38 each).

Fiala was also tied with New York Rangers wing Artemi Panarin for the NHL lead in midrange goals (19 each), further showcasing his versatility and shooting accuracy from longer distances. It's worth noting the Kings no longer have defensemen Vladislav Gavrikov (signed with New York Rangers) and Jordan Spence (traded to Ottawa Senators), who combined for six of those long-range goals (three each).

Los Angeles' leader in long-range goals by a defenseman last season was Joel Edmundson (four), and Brandt Clarke was also close behind (three; tied for second). Clarke could have a breakout season if he earns an expanded role considering he ranked in the 80th percentile or better among defensemen in each of the three shot location categories:

• High-danger shots on goal: 8 (86th percentile)

• Midrange shots on goal: 21 (81st percentile)

• Long-range shots on goal: 66 (86th percentile)