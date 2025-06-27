Frederic signs 8-year, $30.8 million contract with Oilers

Trent Frederic signed an eight-year, $30.8 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. It has an average annual value of $3.85 million.

The 27-year-old forward had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 58 regular-season games for the Oilers and Boston Bruins this season, playing all but one of those games prior to being acquired by the Oilers in a trade on March 4.

Frederic had four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Edmonton reach the Cup Final, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in six games. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"Playing this time of year I think with this group, having a chance to do that year in and year out is why I'm looking to be back here." Frederic said on June 19.

Selected by Boston in the first round (No. 29) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Frederic has 109 points (55 goals, 54 assists) in 338 regular-season games for the Bruins and Oilers and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 44 playoff games.