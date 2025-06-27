Frederic signs 8-year, $30.8 million contract with Oilers

Forward acquired in trade with Bruins in March could have become free agent on July 1

Frederic signs contract 62725

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Trent Frederic signed an eight-year, $30.8 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. It has an average annual value of $3.85 million.

The 27-year-old forward had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 58 regular-season games for the Oilers and Boston Bruins this season, playing all but one of those games prior to being acquired by the Oilers in a trade on March 4.

Frederic had four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Edmonton reach the Cup Final, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in six games. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"Playing this time of year I think with this group, having a chance to do that year in and year out is why I'm looking to be back here." Frederic said on June 19.

Selected by Boston in the first round (No. 29) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Frederic has 109 points (55 goals, 54 assists) in 338 regular-season games for the Bruins and Oilers and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 44 playoff games.

Latest News

Tavares signs 4-year, $17.52 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

NHL, NHLPA agree on 4-year extension to CBA

NHL Foundation Canada announces winners of 5 grants

Top NHL free agent goalies: Allen, Samsonov likely available

Mammoth GM talks Peterka trade, 2025 Draft outlook in Q&A with NHL.com

Schaefer, top Draft prospects discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Kane ‘really excited’ for fresh start with hometown Canucks after trade from Oilers

Peterka traded to Mammoth by Sabres, signs 5-year contract

Marner likely to test free agency, Maple Leafs GM says

Schaefer will have late mom on his mind when he's chosen in 2025 NHL Draft

Tarasov traded to Panthers by Blue Jackets for 5th-round draft pick

Vlasic to have final year of contract bought out by Sharks

Ovechkin poses with baby goat for magazine cover

Gaudreau traded to Kraken by Wild for 4th-round pick in 2025 Draft

Team Canada projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Benn signs 1-year, $1 million contract to remain with Stars