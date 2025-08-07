Colorado Avalanche fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Necas could thrive on top line with MacKinnon; Nichushkin possible steal

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Colorado Avalanche players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Nathan MacKinnon, F

NHL.com point projection: 118

MacKinnon ranks second in the NHL in points (455 in 297 games) since the start of 2021-22, behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (508 in 305), and is also second in shots on goal over that span (1,390), behind David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins (1,420 in 318 games). MacKinnon's points ceiling (career-high 140 in 2023-24) is close to McDavid’s (career-high 153 in 2022-23), and only MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov have had three straight seasons of at least 110 points. Over the past two seasons, MacKinnon has the most even-strength points (170) and shots on goal (725) in the NHL and, especially after longtime linemate Gabriel Landeskog's return during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, should be taken first or second overall in most fantasy drafts.

COL@DAL, Gm5: MacKinnon whips in a beauty to put the Avalanche within one

2. Cale Makar, D

NHL.com point projection: 95

Makar is coming off consecutive seasons of at least 90 points and leads active NHL defensemen in career points per game (1.08; tied for 13th among active skaters). Last season, Makar became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to reach the 30-goal mark and one of five ever at the position to have 30-plus goals and 60-plus assists (62) in a season, joining Paul Coffey, Ray Bourque, Denis Potvin and Bobby Orr. Makar is among NHL.com’s top five overall fantasy rankings and leads the defenseman list.

DAL@COL: Makar wrists it past Oettinger to put the Avalanche on top in overtime, 4-3

3. Mackenzie Blackwood, G

NHL.com win projection: 33

After being acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9 of last season, Blackwood was among the NHL leaders in wins (22; tied for fifth), goals-against average (2.33; fifth lowest), save percentage (.913; fourth) and shutouts (three; tied for sixth) among goalies to play at least 30 games from that date to the end of the regular season (37). Although Blackwood and the Avalanche lost to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the Western Conference First Round, he remains their No. 1 option over backup Scott Wedgewood and is third in NHL.com’s goalie rankings behind Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

COL@DAL, Gm2: Blackwood slides to shut down Marchment and keep the game going in overtime

4. Martin Necas, F

NHL.com point projection: 85

Necas, who was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in the Mikko Rantanen trade on Jan. 24, had NHL career highs in assists (56), points (83) and power-play points (37; tied for third in League) last season. Necas, who had 28 points (15 on power play) in 30 regular-season games with the Avalanche, has a chance to play mostly on the top line and first power play with MacKinnon and should be considered a fringe top 30 overall fantasy player.

LAK@COL: Necas buries PPG for second marker of the game

5. Valeri Nichushkin, F

NHL.com point projection: 67

Since the start of 2021-22, the season when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, Nichushkin ranks third among current Colorado players in points per game (0.88; minimum 75 games), behind MacKinnon (1.53) and Makar (1.14). Although Nichushkin has not played more than 65 games in any of his six seasons since joining the Avalanche in 2019-20, he’s a potential fantasy steal outside the top 75 overall and could shatter his career high in points (53 in 54 games during 2023-24) if he plays close to a full season.

Other COL players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Bounce-back candidates: Gabriel Landeskog, F (point projection: 64); Brent Burns, D (point projection: 35)

Draft bargains: Brock Nelson, F (point projection: 65); Artturi Lehkonen, F (point projection: 59); Devon Toews, D (point projection: 45)

Deep sleepers: Scott Wedgewood, G (win projection: 15); Ross Colton, F (point projection: 45)

Breakout candidate: Jack Drury, F (point projection: 40)

