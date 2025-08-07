Colorado Avalanche fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Colorado Avalanche players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Nathan MacKinnon, F

NHL.com point projection: 118

MacKinnon ranks second in the NHL in points (455 in 297 games) since the start of 2021-22, behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (508 in 305), and is also second in shots on goal over that span (1,390), behind David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins (1,420 in 318 games). MacKinnon's points ceiling (career-high 140 in 2023-24) is close to McDavid’s (career-high 153 in 2022-23), and only MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov have had three straight seasons of at least 110 points. Over the past two seasons, MacKinnon has the most even-strength points (170) and shots on goal (725) in the NHL and, especially after longtime linemate Gabriel Landeskog's return during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, should be taken first or second overall in most fantasy drafts.