NHL EDGE stats leaders for Colorado Avalanche

1. Skating speed

The Avalanche led the NHL in 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts (212) and 20-plus mph bursts (2,493) last season. Forward Nathan MacKinnon led the League in 20-plus mph speed bursts (547) and was tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the most 22-plus mph bursts (83).

MacKinnon, who ranked second in the NHL in points (116) behind Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (121) last season, led the League in midrange shots on goal (132) and was first among forwards in total miles skated (291.89).

Defenseman Cale Makar led the NHL at his position in points (92), 20-plus mph speed bursts (206) and 22-plus mph bursts (27) last season. Makar also led the NHL in long-range goals (10).