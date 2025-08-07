NHL EDGE stats leaders for Colorado Avalanche

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Colorado Avalanche:
Skating speed of MacKinnon, Makar among highlights
1. Skating speed
The Avalanche led the NHL in 22-plus mile per hour speed bursts (212) and 20-plus mph bursts (2,493) last season. Forward Nathan MacKinnon led the League in 20-plus mph speed bursts (547) and was tied with Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the most 22-plus mph bursts (83).
MacKinnon, who ranked second in the NHL in points (116) behind Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (121) last season, led the League in midrange shots on goal (132) and was first among forwards in total miles skated (291.89).
Defenseman Cale Makar led the NHL at his position in points (92), 20-plus mph speed bursts (206) and 22-plus mph bursts (27) last season. Makar also led the NHL in long-range goals (10).
2. Blackwood's high-danger save percentage
Colorado made a number of in-season trades last season, with the most notable move coming when forward Mikko Rantanen was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for Martin Necas and Jack Drury on Jan. 24 (Rantanen later joined the Dallas Stars in a separate deal). But maybe the best move by the Avalanche was acquiring goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9.
Blackwood, who took over as the starter after struggling Alexandar Georgiev was moved to the Sharks in the same deal, was 22-12-3 in 37 games after the trade and particularly excelled in high-danger save percentage. After finishing just outside the top 10 qualifying leaders in high-danger save percentage over the entire regular season with the Sharks and Avalanche (.826), Blackwood finished third in the category during the Stanley Cup Playoffs (.837). Blackwood and backup Scott Wedgewood (.849 high-danger save percentage; 94th percentile among all goalies), who was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 30, give Colorado one of the best tandems entering this season.
3. Landeskog's offensive zone time percentage
Forward Gabriel Landeskog had four points (one goal, three assists) in five playoff games following his absence of almost three years because of a knee injury. Landeskog ranked second in offensive zone time percentage (52.4 percent) during the 2025 postseason, behind Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (53.0), and was also second in even-strength offensive zone time percentage (49.2), behind Gostisbehere (49.5).
Landeskog also excelled in power-play offensive zone time percentage (66.1) last postseason, ranking in the 96th percentile. Although the Avalanche lost to the Dallas Stars in seven games during the Western Conference First Round last postseason, Landeskog’s promising return and the potential of his playing a full season keeps Colorado’s Stanley Cup window wide open. Landeskog, who won the Cup with the Avalanche in 2022, has a high point ceiling (75 in 2018-19), strong chemistry with MacKinnon and still brings plenty of physicality (16 hits in five playoff games last season; 1.98 per game in NHL career).
