3 questions facing Colorado Avalanche

1. Is Gabriel Landeskog all the way back?

After missing nearly three years while recovering from a knee injury and surgeries, the Avalanche captain returned in Game 3 of their seven-game loss to the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The forward had four points (one goal, three assists) and averaged 17:13 of ice time in five games, and there also was an emotional lift to teammates who had watched him work his way back.

The 32-year-old was one of the game's elite power forwards prior to his injury, scoring 30 goals in 51 games in 2021-22. The Avalanche believe he could return to that level.

"For the first time in many, many years we're going into an offseason with the expectation that Gabe is going to not only play but play consistently and be able to play well," general manager Chris MacFarland said.