Inside look at Calgary Flames

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Calgary Flames.

The Calgary Flames are a team in transition.

General manager Craig Conroy said Calgary is counting on young talent to step up this season and fill the void left by the departures of core veterans.

“We’re still retooling, we really are,” Conroy said July 1. “We’re trying to stay competitive every night. We want to bring in young guys that get an opportunity to not just come to the NHL and get beat, but compete and win, and that’s all part of it.”

Calgary was a seller prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, moving several players who were pending unrestricted free agents: defensemen Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, and forward Elias Lindholm. The Flames (38-39-5) finished fifth in the Pacific Division and did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Then, in the offseason, they traded forward Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals and goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils.

Conroy believes Calgary received a good return for that group of players, setting the team up well for the future and creating opportunity for younger players.

The Flames still have a talented core of forwards featuring Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich, Blake Coleman, Mikael Backlund and Andrei Kuzmenko. They will be counting on young forwards Connor Zary, who will turn 23 on Sept. 25; Martin Pospisil, 24; and Matt Coronato, 21, to step in and make significant contributions this season.

“I’m excited,” Kadri said July 12. “Obviously that’s what good teams have, they have youth injected into the lineup and are constantly making progressive steps. I think that’s what we’re going to need, not just from the young guys, but everybody here to take a step forward and do it collectively. I’m looking forward to see what the year is going to bring.”

To help with the transition, Calgary signed free agent forward Anthony Mantha to a one-year contract July 1. Mantha had 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 74 games with the Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights last season, and no points in three playoff games for Vegas. Mantha, who will turn 30 on Sept. 16, is expected to play a top-six role this season.

“Anthony Mantha, he was a 23-goal scorer last year, and this is an opportunity for him and an opportunity for us, to see some growth,” Conroy said. “He’s going to get a great opportunity here to be in an offensive situation and I think that’s what was appealing to him, just an opportunity to play on the power play, playing in a scoring role, and that’s what we need. He’s got a great shot and really good size (6-foot-5, 234 pounds).”

Calgary also added forward Ryan Lomberg, who won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season. The 29-year-old signed a two-year contract July 1. He had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 75 games last season and no points in eight playoff games.

The Flames are expected to be led offensively by Kadri, who had a team-high 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games last season.

Kadri, who will turn 34 on Oct. 6, played a lot last season on a line with Pospisil and Kuzmenko, 28, developing chemistry with the two younger forwards. Calgary is counting on the trio to continue to play well together this season.

The Flames are also hoping the signing of Mantha helps spark Huberdeau. Huberdeau had 52 points (12 goals, 40 assists) in 81 games for the Flames last season after having 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) in 79 games the previous season. He had an NHL career-high 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games with the Panthers in 2021-22.

At defenseman, MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson are expected to play the majority of the minutes and will be supported by Kevin Bahl, Daniil Miromanov and Jake Bean, 26, who signed a two-year contract as a free agent July 1.

The biggest questions for Calgary going into the season surround goaltending. After the trade of Markstrom to New Jersey on June 19 for Bahl, 24, and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the door is open for Dustin Wolf, Dan Vladar and Devin Cooley.

Wolf, named the best goalie in the American Hockey League in 2022 and 2023 as well as the AHL MVP in 2023, played 17 games (15 starts) with the Flames last season, finishing 7-7-1 with a 3.16 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

Vladar was the backup to Markstrom and played 20 games (19 starts), going 8-9-2 with a 3.62 GAA and .882 save percentage.

Cooley signed a two-year contract July 1. The 27-year-old was 2-3-1 with a 4.98 GAA and .870 save percentage in six games (all starts) with the San Jose Sharks last season.

“We want all three of these guys to come to camp and fight for spots,” Conroy said. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about just giving guys the reins, it’s come and earn it, take that spot and who is going to be that guy that rises?”