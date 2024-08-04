As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Calgary Flames and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2024-25
Coleman, Weegar, Sharangovich looking to build off career seasons
© Terence Leung/Getty Images
1. Blake Coleman, F
NHL.com point projection: 64
Coleman is coming off the best season of his NHL career with 54 points (30 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games. His goal-scoring last season was particularly impressive, and he led the team in even-strength goals (23). Coleman has significant lineup placement, seeing top-line minutes, and could be considered Calgary’s most valuable fantasy option this season.
2. MacKenzie Weegar, D
NHL.com point projection: 55
He reached NHL career highs of 52 points and 20 goals in 82 games last season and is the most valuable nonforward for Calgary in fantasy. Weegar had the sixth-most shots on goal among defenseman (208) and was tied with Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres for the third-most goals in the League at the position last season. He should be considered a top 20 defenseman in fantasy drafts.
3. Nazem Kadri, F
NHL.com point projection: 72
He led the Flames with 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) in 82 games last season. Kadri has consistent production potential, reaching an NHL career high of 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22. He has the highest fantasy floor of any Calgary player and should be considered a top 100 forward.
4. Jonathan Huberdeau, F
NHL.com point projection: 61
Huberdeau is a prime bounce-back candidate after having two back-to-back 50-point seasons with the Flames. Huberdeau hit an NHL career high of 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 80 games with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22 before being traded to the Flames. He has a high ceiling that he has not hit in his time with Calgary, but given his past success, Huberdeau is a player worth taking a flier on in fantasy.
5. Yegor Sharangovich, F
NHL.com point projection: 60
He is another Flames skater who hit an NHL career high in points last season with 59 (31 goals, 28 assists) in 82 games. Sharangovich showcased his scoring ability by leading the Flames in goals and hitting the 30 mark for the first time in his NHL career. His previous high was 24 goals in 76 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2021-22.
---
Other CGY players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidate: Andrei Kuzmenko, F (point projection: 56)