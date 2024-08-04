Calgary Flames fantasy projections for 2024-25

2. MacKenzie Weegar, D

NHL.com point projection: 55

He reached NHL career highs of 52 points and 20 goals in 82 games last season and is the most valuable nonforward for Calgary in fantasy. Weegar had the sixth-most shots on goal among defenseman (208) and was tied with Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres for the third-most goals in the League at the position last season. He should be considered a top 20 defenseman in fantasy drafts.