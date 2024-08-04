NHL EDGE stats for Calgary Flames

2. Forward Yegor Sharangovich ranked in the 91st percentile of the League in both high-danger goals (16) and midrange goals (10) last season.

Sharangovich broke out after moving from the New Jersey Devils to the Flames last offseason, scoring an NHL career-high 31 goals to lead Calgary in the category. He did have a high shooting percentage (17.3; 10th in NHL, minimum 175 shots on goal) and could have some adjustments ahead with his most frequent linemates from last season, center Elias Lindholm (moved to Vancouver Canucks before the NHL Trade Deadline; signed with Boston Bruins on July 1) and wing Andrew Mangiapane (traded to Washington Capitals this offseason) no longer on the Flames.

But Sharangovich also shared plenty of ice time down the stretch with playmaker Jonathan Huberdeau (165 assists since 2021-22; tied with Sidney Crosby for 16th in NHL) and another goal-scorer in wing Andrei Kuzmenko, who was acquired from the Canucks in the Lindholm trade. The Flames also have quality offensive players in Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman on separate lines, meaning Sharangovich should have staying power even if he takes a step back in shooting percentage.