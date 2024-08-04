As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Calgary Flames:
NHL EDGE stats for Calgary Flames
Weegar’s midrange goals, Kuzmenko’s offensive-zone time among highlights
© Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
1. Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar led the NHL at the position in midrange goals (11) last season.
Despite Calgary missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, Weegar shattered his NHL career high in goals with 20 (tied for third in League among defensemen with Rasmus Dahlin; previous high: eight with Florida Panthers in 2021-22). But beyond just that outstanding finishing ability, Weegar was an EDGE stats standout in terms of top skating speed (23.61 miles per hour; 97th percentile; third among defensemen behind Luke Hughes’ 24.19 and Zach Bogosian’s 23.96) and total skating distance (269.50 miles; 95th percentile), making him one of the most well-rounded players at his position in the League.
2. Forward Yegor Sharangovich ranked in the 91st percentile of the League in both high-danger goals (16) and midrange goals (10) last season.
Sharangovich broke out after moving from the New Jersey Devils to the Flames last offseason, scoring an NHL career-high 31 goals to lead Calgary in the category. He did have a high shooting percentage (17.3; 10th in NHL, minimum 175 shots on goal) and could have some adjustments ahead with his most frequent linemates from last season, center Elias Lindholm (moved to Vancouver Canucks before the NHL Trade Deadline; signed with Boston Bruins on July 1) and wing Andrew Mangiapane (traded to Washington Capitals this offseason) no longer on the Flames.
But Sharangovich also shared plenty of ice time down the stretch with playmaker Jonathan Huberdeau (165 assists since 2021-22; tied with Sidney Crosby for 16th in NHL) and another goal-scorer in wing Andrei Kuzmenko, who was acquired from the Canucks in the Lindholm trade. The Flames also have quality offensive players in Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman on separate lines, meaning Sharangovich should have staying power even if he takes a step back in shooting percentage.
3. Kuzmenko was tied for ninth in the NHL in offensive zone-time percentage (48.2) last season with the Flames and Canucks.
Kuzmenko’s goal-scoring with the Canucks drastically declined prior to the trade last season, but he bounced back after joining the Flames with 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) over his final 29 games. Kuzmenko’s advanced metrics show that, with the exception of his healthy scratches in Vancouver last season, he was getting prime lineup placement, which could carry over to the new season and give him a high ceiling (scored 39 goals for Vancouver during first NHL season in 2022-23).
More: NHL EDGE stats leaders