Top prospects for Calgary Flames

2. Hunter Brzustewicz, D

How acquired: Trade with Vancouver Canucks

2023-24 season: Kitchener (OHL): 67 GP, 13-79-92

Brzustewicz is a right-shot defenseman acquired in the trade that sent forward Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. The 19-year-old (6-0, 190) was selected by Vancouver in the third round (No. 75) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Brzustewicz is expected to play in the American Hockey League this season.

“He’s very poised, he’s very patient, he sees the ice well,” Button said. “He can hang on to the puck to wait for the play to develop and then he can deliver. He’s a high-end passer of the puck. He will play in the AHL next year. He has a good chance to run a power play -- he did it in Kitchener -- and he just has to develop his defensive part of the game and physical development is always a factor, not just with him but with Parekh and those guys.”

Calgary feels Brzustewicz will benefit from playing at the next level.

“I think there will be learning curve for him just playing against bigger, older, more mature guys,” Button said. “But the reason we traded for him, the one thing we liked about him was his skill and his hockey sense and his poise at the position.”

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27