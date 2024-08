As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Buffalo Sabres and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Rasmus Dahlin, D

NHL.com point projection: 75

He was tied for third among NHL defensemen in goals (career-high 20) and ranked 10th at the position in points (59) last season and should be considered a top 10 fantasy D-man option and top 50 overall player in all formats.