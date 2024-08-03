3 questions facing Buffalo Sabres

1. Are the changes enough?

After a season in which the Sabres performed well below expectations, coach Lindy Ruff was hired to bring accountability and structure to a group that spoke strongly of the need for the former, especially amongst the players themselves, at the end of the season.

General manager Kevyn Adams also revamped his bottom six. He acquired forward Ryan McLeod, who will likely slot in as the third-line center, in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers on July 5. McLeod brings speed that ranks in the 97th or better percentile and will help stabilize depth down the middle and on the penalty kill. He also added Beck Malenstyn from the Washington Capitals via trade on June 29 and signed Sam Lafferty and Nicolas Aube-Kubel as free agents. Each brings speed, physicality and relentlessness on the forecheck and makes the Sabres a harder team to play against, something the team has noted it needed more of last season.

The additions, which also include the free agent signing of the speedy and versatile Jason Zucker, give the Sabres a more defined lineup and will play important elements in their bid to end their 13-year Stanley Cup Playoff drought.