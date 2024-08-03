NHL EDGE stats for Buffalo Sabres

2. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin ranked second in the NHL in total skating distance (299.29 miles), narrowly behind Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (300.15). Dahlin also had the top skating game (4.91 miles) in the entire League last season.

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has never played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Buffalo’s postseason drought now at 13 seasons (longest in League). But Dahlin has shown he can be a huge part of the solution; he ranked fifth in the NHL in average ice time (25:25 per game) last season and is among the top five NHL defensemen in goals (35; fourth) and shots on goal (439; third) over the past two seasons combined.

Dahlin also had more help down the stretch of last season when he was paired with NHL Trade Deadline acquisition Bowen Byram, who was tied for fifth among defensemen in mid-range goals (seven) -- giving the Sabres a stronger outlook at the position for 2024-25.