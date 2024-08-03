NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Buffalo Sabres, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres
Goalie Levi, forward Kulich could be ready to contribute
© Ethan Cairns/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
1. Devon Levi, G
How acquired: Traded to Buffalo by Florida on July 24, 2021
2023-24 season: Buffalo (NHL): 23 GP, 10-8-2, 3.10 goals-against average, .899 save percentage; Rochester (AHL): 26 GP, 16-6-4, 2.42 goals-against average, .927 save percentage
Levi (6-foot, 192 pounds) was the Sabres’ starter on opening night after an impressive seven-game NHL stint out of college at the end of the 2022-23 season. He struggled over the first few months in Buffalo and was assigned to the American Hockey League in January.
His time in the AHL served him well, and the 22-year-old helped Rochester to second place in the North Division before the team lost in five games in the division semifinals.
With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen set as the No. 1 heading into the season, Levi will battle veteran James Reimer for the backup position. Before signing Reimer on July 2, the Sabres appeared to be set to go with Luukkonen and Levi as their tandem.
“I think we really like the position we’re in with having ‘UPL’ and Devon Levi as still young, developing goaltenders,” general manager Kevyn Adams said in June. “Guys we think are going to continue to grow and get better that are extremely talented, hard-working, and character people. … It’s a tough position. So, we’re open-minded.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Jiri Kulich, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 28 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Buffalo (NHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0; Rochester (AHL): 57 GP, 27-18-45
Kulich (6-1, 186) picked up where he left off in his second AHL season, with 16 goals in the first 23 games and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in seven games as captain of Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also was named to the AHL All-Star Classic.
The 20-year-old, who made his NHL debut on Nov. 25, slowed in the second half of the season in the AHL, scoring 11 goals in 34 games. Despite the struggles, Kulich led Rochester with 27 goals and was third on the team with 45 points and was named to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team for the second straight season.
The next step for him is to show his success at the AHL level can translate to the NHL.
“He’s a great kid, he’s a great player at that level, but he needs to [be] consistent,” Rochester assistant Vinny Prospal said. “He needs to tear up the League a little bit down there and show that he’s an NHL hockey player. … ‘Kuli’ made tremendous strides in his two-way game. When he was not scoring, he was doing all the little things, even on the [defensive] side, and that’s a credit to him. He can also improve face-offs and maybe become a penalty killer, stuff like that. Be a more well-rounded player. But he’s definitely on the right path.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Konsta Helenius, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 14 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Jukurit (Liiga): 51 GP, 14-22-36
Helenius (5-11, 189) has held his own playing the past two seasons against men with Jukurit. He had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) as a 16-year-old in 2022-23 and improved on that last season with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games and six points (two goals, four assists) in six playoff games. His output as a 17-year-old – he turned 18 on May 11 – was the fourth-most points by an under-18 player in Liiga history and earned him a roster spot at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.
“Just that production at that age is very unique. But there’s just a lot to like,” Adams said. “He’s a very competitive player that’s got a skill set that we think will translate really well to the National Hockey League. You never know the timeline when a player like this will be ready to help you, but when you have the experience that he’s gained through the men’s league, through the World Championships, that certainly expedites things.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
4. Isak Rosen, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 14 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Buffalo (NHL): 7 GP, 0-0-0; Rochester (AHL): 67 GP, 20-30-50
Rosen (6-0, 173) took another step in his second season in the AHL. The 21-year-old improved on his rookie season totals, tying for first on Rochester in points, finishing third on the team in goals, and second in assists. His game also grew away from the puck and he became a trusted two-way threat for former coach Seth Appert, who was promoted to the NHL as an assistant on Lindy Ruff’s staff on May 13.
He should be among the top call-up options from Rochester.
“There’s not a lot of spots open in the NHL,” Appert said. “Not only the Sabres, but the NHL in general, in everybody’s top six. A lot of times you have to break in being a middle-six or a bottom-six (player) and … then you can potentially show and play your way once you do that into a top-six role. I think Isak is on a great trajectory for that, and now he needs to attack this summer and keep changing his body and keep adding more strength and power and explosiveness.”
Projected NHL arrival: 2025-26
5. Noah Ostlund, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 16 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Rochester (AHL): 2 GP, 0-1-1; Vaxjo (SHL): 38 GP, 12-11-23
Ostlund (5-11, 163) opted to stay in Sweden last season to play for the defending champions in the SHL. Injuries limited him to 38 games, but the 20-year-old increased his goal total to 12 after scoring eight in 37 games in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest league in Sweden. He joined Rochester when his season ended, playing two games in the regular season before scoring his first goal in three Calder Cup Playoff games.
He'll be in Rochester this season for his first full one in North America.
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27