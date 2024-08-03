Top prospects for Buffalo Sabres

1. Devon Levi, G

How acquired: Traded to Buffalo by Florida on July 24, 2021

2023-24 season: Buffalo (NHL): 23 GP, 10-8-2, 3.10 goals-against average, .899 save percentage; Rochester (AHL): 26 GP, 16-6-4, 2.42 goals-against average, .927 save percentage

Levi (6-foot, 192 pounds) was the Sabres’ starter on opening night after an impressive seven-game NHL stint out of college at the end of the 2022-23 season. He struggled over the first few months in Buffalo and was assigned to the American Hockey League in January.

His time in the AHL served him well, and the 22-year-old helped Rochester to second place in the North Division before the team lost in five games in the division semifinals.

With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen set as the No. 1 heading into the season, Levi will battle veteran James Reimer for the backup position. Before signing Reimer on July 2, the Sabres appeared to be set to go with Luukkonen and Levi as their tandem.

“I think we really like the position we’re in with having ‘UPL’ and Devon Levi as still young, developing goaltenders,” general manager Kevyn Adams said in June. “Guys we think are going to continue to grow and get better that are extremely talented, hard-working, and character people. … It’s a tough position. So, we’re open-minded.”

Projected NHL arrival: This season