3 questions facing Anaheim Ducks

1. Will they name a captain?

Anaheim has not had a captain since Ryan Getzlaf retired following the 2021-22 season. Getzlaf played 17 seasons for the Ducks, held the title for 12 (2010-22) and is their leader in games (1,157), points (1,019) and assists (737). Last season, Anaheim rotated five players as alternates -- defenseman Cam Fowler and forwards Mason McTavish, Troy Terry, Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique. Silfverberg retired following the season and Henrique was traded to the Edmonton Oilers on March 6.

If the Ducks were to name a captain, Fowler, their longest-tenured player (14 seasons), and McTavish would be two of the most likely candidates.

"I think whoever we name, we've got a lot of great choices and a lot of great options," forward Ryan Strome said. "And I think obviously it's going to be a first-time captain for whoever it's going to be, but I'm sure they'll handle it, and we've got a really good group by committee that is really mature and takes things in stride. We've had a lot of ups and downs the last couple of years, so I think we need somebody to kind of right the ship and steer the ship and be the leader. Whoever gets it will do a great job."