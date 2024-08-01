Inside look at Anaheim Ducks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Anaheim Ducks.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs may not be a realistic goal this season for the Anaheim Ducks, but as their younger players continue to develop, it's not hard to see them competing for a playoff berth in the near future.

"We have so many good young guys on our team and a lot of them took a big step for us [last] year," forward Frank Vatrano said. "But now it's time to win more games and hopefully play meaningful games later on in the stretch."

The Ducks have finished no higher than sixth in their division the past six seasons but are expecting a turnaround in Greg Cronin's second as coach. Anaheim had 10 rookie skaters play at least one game last season, at least 20 from forwards Leo Carlsson and Bo Groulx, and defensemen Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger.

"Obviously it's kind of on the young guys to take a step but it's for the older guys to kind of help them get there and to continue on our trajectories, so that's exciting," forward Ryan Strome said. "I don't think that you ever want to rush things, but we've got a great young group of guys and we're a really hungry team, so we'll see how the next couple of years go. We'll just start this year in training camp and take things slowly and see what happens."

Anaheim ranked 30th in goals per game last season (2.48) and has finished no higher than 24th in the past six. Vatrano (37) and Troy Terry (20) were the only players to score at least 20 goals in 2023-24 and the Ducks have yet to import any offense during the offseason, so they likely will count on bounce-back seasons from Carlsson and Trevor Zegras and an additional scoring boost from rookie Cutter Gauthier.

Trevor Zegras joins NHL Tonight

"I think that last year, we actually had a little bit better year than we showed for it," Strome said. "I think, for the year before that the numbers, and the wins and stuff are similar, but just the way we were competing in more games and how close we were that we're definitely a little closer than it seems."

Anaheim was 27-50-5 last season, seventh in the Pacific Division, and had five losing streaks of at least five games and just one winning streak longer than two (six in a row from Oct. 24 to Nov. 5). The Ducks are hoping a couple of veteran additions to the young core can help them limit the losses and string more wins together.

Defenseman Brian Dumoulin was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on July 2 and forward Robby Fabbri from the Detroit Red Wings the next day. Each is a Stanley Cup champion, Dumoulin with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, Fabbri with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

"It's going to be huge, especially Dumoulin," Vatrano said. "He's won two Cups, has been on some long runs in the playoffs almost every single year, so to add that to our group, what he brings, is contagious. And same thing with Fabbri, so to add those two guys who have the experience is great."

The Ducks will begin the season with a refreshed identity and new logo and are expected to have a captain for the first time since Ryan Getzlaf retired following the 2021-22 season. Five players rotated as alternates last season: defenseman Cam Fowler and forwards Terry, Mason McTavish, Jakob Silfverberg and Adam Henrique.

Silfverberg is retired. Henrique was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in a three-team deal also involving the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 6, 2024.

"I think whoever we name, we've got a lot of great choices and a lot of great options," Strome said. "Obviously it's going to be a first-time captain for whoever it's going to be but I'm sure they'll handle it. We've got a really good group by committee that is really mature and takes things in stride.

"We've had a lot of ups and downs the last couple of years, so I think we need somebody to kind of right the ship and steer the ship and be the leader. Whoever gets it will do a great job."

