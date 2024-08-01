Inside look at Anaheim Ducks

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Anaheim Ducks.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs may not be a realistic goal this season for the Anaheim Ducks, but as their younger players continue to develop, it's not hard to see them competing for a playoff berth in the near future.

"We have so many good young guys on our team and a lot of them took a big step for us [last] year," forward Frank Vatrano said. "But now it's time to win more games and hopefully play meaningful games later on in the stretch."

The Ducks have finished no higher than sixth in their division the past six seasons but are expecting a turnaround in Greg Cronin's second as coach. Anaheim had 10 rookie skaters play at least one game last season, at least 20 from forwards Leo Carlsson and Bo Groulx, and defensemen Jackson LaCombe, Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger.

"Obviously it's kind of on the young guys to take a step but it's for the older guys to kind of help them get there and to continue on our trajectories, so that's exciting," forward Ryan Strome said. "I don't think that you ever want to rush things, but we've got a great young group of guys and we're a really hungry team, so we'll see how the next couple of years go. We'll just start this year in training camp and take things slowly and see what happens."

Anaheim ranked 30th in goals per game last season (2.48) and has finished no higher than 24th in the past six. Vatrano (37) and Troy Terry (20) were the only players to score at least 20 goals in 2023-24 and the Ducks have yet to import any offense during the offseason, so they likely will count on bounce-back seasons from Carlsson and Trevor Zegras and an additional scoring boost from rookie Cutter Gauthier.