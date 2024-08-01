Anaheim Ducks fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top five players on the Anaheim Ducks and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
McTavish, Gauthier, Carlsson players to watch in keeper, dynasty leagues
1. Frank Vatrano, C/LW
NHL.com point projection: 62
Vatrano was tied for 19th in the NHL in goals (37) and shots on goal (272) in 82 games last season. He will bring exposure to the Ducks' abundance of young forward talent and is a potential fantasy draft bargain anytime in the middle rounds.
2. Mason McTavish, C/LW
NHL.com point projection: 56
McTavish tied with Adam Henrique for the second-most goals per game on the Ducks last season (0.30; minimum four games). He had 19 goals and 42 points in 64 games last season and has the potential to have his NHL career-best season if he remains healthy. He has upside in keeper and dynasty leagues.
3. Cutter Gauthier, LW
NHL.com point projection: 46
Gauthier made his NHL debut and played one game for the Ducks last season after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 8. He had one assist and three shots on goal in a 4-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on April 18. Gauthier was impressive in his final season at Boston College with 65 points (38 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games while leading the NCAA in goals. He is a key rookie to monitor in the Calder Trophy conversation this season and is worth taking a flier on in deep leagues.
4. Leo Carlsson, C
NHL.com point projection: 45
Carlsson played 55 games for Anaheim in his rookie season and had 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists). In his first season with a full-time role, Carlsson has high upside if he gets the opportunity to play in the Ducks' top six forward group and first power play. He is a key component of a young core and another player to focus on in keeper and dynasty leagues.
5. Troy Terry, RW
NHL.com point projection: 59
Terry has scored at least 20 goals in three consecutive seasons and had an NHL career-high 37 in 75 games in 2021-22. Over the past three seasons, Terry has led the Ducks in points (182 in 221 games) and goals (80). He still has production potential and is worth monitoring specifically in deep leagues.
Other ANA players on preseason draft lists:
Bounce-back candidates: Trevor Zegras, F (point projection: 55); John Gibson, G (win projection: 16)
Breakout candidates: Pavel Mintyukov, D (point projection: 40); Olen Zellweger, D (point projection: 32); Lukas Dostal, G (win projection: 18)