Anaheim Ducks fantasy projections for 2024-25

3. Cutter Gauthier, LW

NHL.com point projection: 46

Gauthier made his NHL debut and played one game for the Ducks last season after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 8. He had one assist and three shots on goal in a 4-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on April 18. Gauthier was impressive in his final season at Boston College with 65 points (38 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games while leading the NCAA in goals. He is a key rookie to monitor in the Calder Trophy conversation this season and is worth taking a flier on in deep leagues.