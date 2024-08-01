As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Anaheim Ducks:
NHL EDGE stats for Anaheim Ducks
McTavish's high-danger goals, Carlsson's per-60 metrics, Gudas' hard shot among highlights
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
1. Forward Mason McTavish scored 13 of his NHL career-high 19 goals last season from high-danger areas, ranking in the NHL's 82nd percentile of that shot location category. The No. 3 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft was limited to 64 games in his second full NHL season but saw an uptick in points per game (0.66) compared to his rookie season (0.54). He has further breakout potential sharing more ice time with fellow talented young playmakers in Leo Carlsson and/or rookie Cutter Gauthier.
2. Carlsson ranked in the 93rd percentile in average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.11 miles) during his rookie season. The No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was sixth on the Ducks in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (50.7 percent) while being in a load management plan for much of his first season, indicating he could take an enormous jump in his second season if he earns a heavier workload.
3. Defenseman Radko Gudas was tied for the third-most 100-plus mile per hour shots in the NHL (three) and ranked seventh in top shot speed (101.69 mph) last season. His hard shot and physicality (led Ducks with 232 hits; 18th in NHL) are important elements to complement Anaheim's promising young defense led by Pavel Mintyukov and touted prospect Olen Zellweger.
