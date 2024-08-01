NHL EDGE stats for Anaheim Ducks

2. Carlsson ranked in the 93rd percentile in average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.11 miles) during his rookie season. The No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was sixth on the Ducks in shot attempts percentage at 5-on-5 (50.7 percent) while being in a load management plan for much of his first season, indicating he could take an enormous jump in his second season if he earns a heavier workload.