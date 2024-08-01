Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks

NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Anaheim Ducks, according to NHL.com.
Gauthier, Zellweger each expected to make impact in 1st full season; No. 3 pick Sennecke to develop in OHL
1. Cutter Gauthier, F
How acquired: Trade with Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 8, 2024
2023-24 season: Anaheim (NHL): 1 GP, 0-1-1; Boston College (NCAA): 41 GP, 38-27-65
Gauthier (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) capped a whirlwind year with an assist in his NHL debut, the Ducks' final game of the season April 18. That followed his successful sophomore season at Boston College, where the 20-year-old led the nation in goals, the most in the NCAA since 1999-00. His 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in seven games tied for the United States lead en route to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and he's expected to be a big part of Anaheim's offense.
"I've never played 82 games in my life in a season, maybe in youth hockey, but nowhere near this level as the NHL," Gauthier said at development camp in July. "So, just being ready mentally and, obviously, getting ready physically this summer is the biggest thing that I'm looking forward to."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Olen Zellweger, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 34 pick in 2021 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Anaheim (NHL): 26 GP, 2-7-9; San Diego (AHL): 44 GP, 12-25-37
The 20-year-old split last season in the American Hockey League and NHL, where he was flirting with being a point-per-game player. Zellweger (5-9, 175) got important NHL experience in the second half of last season and should benefit from a full season with the Ducks. He led Western Hockey League defensemen in goals (32) and finished second in points (80) with Everett and Kamloops in 2022-23. He is a two-time winner of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy voted as WHL Defenseman of the Year (2022, '23).
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Beckett Sennecke, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 3 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Oshawa (OHL): 63 GP, 27-41-68
Anaheim surprised many people, including Sennecke himself, when it selected him third in the 2024 draft. The 18-year-old signed his entry-level contract July 5, but likely will begin the season with Oshawa. Sennecke (6-3, 182) tied for fourth in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs with 10 goals in 16 games but it's his 200-foot game that led the Ducks to reach for him.
"Beckett is a special player and he's just scratching the surface of his potential, just getting going in his growth spurt." Ducks assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting Martin Madden told the team website. "He has that elite hockey sense, elite skill and elite skating ability that will permit him to keep doing what he did in the OHL playoffs at the next level. Other players in this (2024) draft are closer than him to playing and having a role in the NHL. He's not there physically yet, but ultimately, when he's part of our group, he's going to be an impact player."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27 season
4. Stian Solberg, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Valerenga (Norway): 42 GP, 5-10-15
Anaheim was so high on Solberg (6-2, 205) that they traded the No. 31 and No. 58 picks to move up eight places and select him. The 18-year-old, who signed his entry-level contract July 5, also brings a physical element to his offensive game (47 penalty minutes last season). Solberg played for Norway at the World Junior Championship and World Championship and is expected to play for Farjestad in the Swedish Hockey League this season.
"I think there is more to come with the puck for him," Madden said. "The way he ran the power play in the world championship cannot be dismissed. Yes, he is a hard-nosed physical defender first but with that mobility, that poise and that unbelievable self-confidence, he's going to be a leader on our team. There's no doubt about that."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
5. Nathan Gaucher, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 22 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: San Diego (AHL): 72 GP, 10-15-25
Gaucher performed well in his first professional season and his size (6-3, 207 pounds) and physicality are something the Ducks could use. This comes one year after he had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 18 playoff games to help Quebec win the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League title, won the Guy Carbonneau Trophy as the best defensive forward in the QMJHL and won the Memorial Cup. The 20-year-old also helped Canada win gold at the 2023 World Juniors with four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games.
Projected NHL arrival: This season
