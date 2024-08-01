Top prospects for Anaheim Ducks

1. Cutter Gauthier, F

How acquired: Trade with Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 8, 2024

2023-24 season: Anaheim (NHL): 1 GP, 0-1-1; Boston College (NCAA): 41 GP, 38-27-65

Gauthier (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) capped a whirlwind year with an assist in his NHL debut, the Ducks' final game of the season April 18. That followed his successful sophomore season at Boston College, where the 20-year-old led the nation in goals, the most in the NCAA since 1999-00. His 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in seven games tied for the United States lead en route to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and he's expected to be a big part of Anaheim's offense.

"I've never played 82 games in my life in a season, maybe in youth hockey, but nowhere near this level as the NHL," Gauthier said at development camp in July. "So, just being ready mentally and, obviously, getting ready physically this summer is the biggest thing that I'm looking forward to."

Projected NHL arrival: This season