Gronkowski shows NHL skills at Fanatics Fest NYC

Former NFL star takes slap shots at hockey setup

Watch Rob Gronkowski fire pucks into the washer at Fanatics Fest

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

Rob Gronkowski may be a retired NFL star, but proved he could be a pretty good hockey player too.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end took slapshots at the NHL booth at Fanatics Fest NYC on Friday and did quite well.

Gronkowski fired 10 shots at the washer-dryer setup, similar to the ones NHL superstar Sidney Crosby used as a kid. He was able to get two into the top target and five in the bottom target.

As part of the Fanatics Games this weekend, 50 celebrities and athletes are competing with 50 fans across eight events in all sports including hockey. The winner will get $1 million cash, second wins a Ferrari 812 GTS, and third place wins a LeBron James graded rookie card, which a recent sale of the same card sold for $250,000.

Gronkowski, who also took some shots at the NHL setup at Fanatics Fest last year, was pleased with his score.

"My wrist is hurting," he said. "45 points? Wow that is not bad at all."

After his final shot and prior to leaving the rink, Gronkowski playfully threw a check on someone.

Gronkowski's former teammates Tom Brady and Julien Edelman as well as NFL star Jayden Daniels, NBA star Kevin Durant and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez are also among those taking part in the Fanatics Games.

Related Content

Hughes brothers, Lundqvist, Jagr among participants at Fanatics Fest NYC

Latest News

Lundkvist, Bourque each sign 1-year contract with Stars

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 20

Malhotra, Bains, Khaira have South Asian connection with Abbotsford of AHL

Finland projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

Toews to return to NHL next season with hometown Jets

Lekkerimaki, Abbotsford take 3-1 series lead in Calder Cup Finals

Frondell built like ‘a military tank’, brings combination of power and skill to 2025 NHL Draft 

Top International skaters discussed ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

Gastrin blends skill, leadership ahead of 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Marchment traded to Kraken by Stars for 2 draft picks

McDavid in ‘no rush’ to make decision on new contract with Oilers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Sweden projected roster for 2026 Winter Olympics by NHL.com

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Duchene signs 4-year, $18 million contract to remain with Stars