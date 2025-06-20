Gronkowski shows NHL skills at Fanatics Fest NYC

Rob Gronkowski may be a retired NFL star, but proved he could be a pretty good hockey player too.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end took slapshots at the NHL booth at Fanatics Fest NYC on Friday and did quite well.

Gronkowski fired 10 shots at the washer-dryer setup, similar to the ones NHL superstar Sidney Crosby used as a kid. He was able to get two into the top target and five in the bottom target.

As part of the Fanatics Games this weekend, 50 celebrities and athletes are competing with 50 fans across eight events in all sports including hockey. The winner will get $1 million cash, second wins a Ferrari 812 GTS, and third place wins a LeBron James graded rookie card, which a recent sale of the same card sold for $250,000.

Gronkowski, who also took some shots at the NHL setup at Fanatics Fest last year, was pleased with his score.

"My wrist is hurting," he said. "45 points? Wow that is not bad at all."

After his final shot and prior to leaving the rink, Gronkowski playfully threw a check on someone.

Gronkowski's former teammates Tom Brady and Julien Edelman as well as NFL star Jayden Daniels, NBA star Kevin Durant and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez are also among those taking part in the Fanatics Games.