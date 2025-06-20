Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 20
Aleksander Barkov and the Stanley Cup woke up the whole neighborhood. The Florida Panthers captain knocked on his neighbor’s door to show off the trophy after winning it on Tuesday night. A neighbor shared hilarious Ring camera footage of Barkov asking him to come outside to see Lord Stanley at 5 a.m.
Ranking: Wake up calls with Lord Stanley
2. Paul Maurice and Panthers fourth line
Paul Maurice had some special words for his fourth line as the final seconds ticked down during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Florida Panthers head coach told his fourth line he wanted them out on the ice for the last shift of the game before the team clinched their second-straight championship. “So, you throw your [beep] off when we win this because we were down 2-0 against Toronto and you got us here. You get the last shift,” Maurice told the fourth line.
Ranking: Hats off
3. Panthers ce cream superstition
The Florida Panthers made it blizzard on their way to the Stanley Cup. Before Game 6, the Panthers continued their tradition of going to Dairy Queen the night before a game for some ice cream. It started during the Eastern Conference Finals when Brad Marchand and a couple of the Panthers made a stop at Dairy Queen the night before a game in Raleigh. Marchand than joked during an interview he was munching on a blizzard between periods. The team turned it into a tradition stopping at the ice cream shop before games during their finals run.
Ranking: Stanley Cup sundaes
Brad Marchand dazzled in the locker room after winning his second Stanley Cup. The Florida Panthers forward was gifted a custom Kevin Leonel leather Stanley Cup jacket while celebrating with his teammates. Marchand was thrilled and tried the jacket on. “Best day of my life,” Marchand said in a video posted to social media. He rated the jacket 38 out of 10.
Ranking: When Marchy walks in the room, he makes the whole place shimmer
Seth Jones made history this week. The Florida Panthers defenseman not only is etching his name into the Stanley Cup for the first time, but he is also the first player named Seth to do so. Jones had an emotional interview after winning his first Stanley Cup, calling it “the best f*ing day of my life.”
Ranking: First one, best one