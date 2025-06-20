Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 20

Brad Marchand dazzled in the locker room after winning his second Stanley Cup. The Florida Panthers forward was gifted a custom Kevin Leonel leather Stanley Cup jacket while celebrating with his teammates. Marchand was thrilled and tried the jacket on. “Best day of my life,” Marchand said in a video posted to social media. He rated the jacket 38 out of 10.

Ranking: When Marchy walks in the room, he makes the whole place shimmer