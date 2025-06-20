Robinson signs 4-year, $6.8 million contract to remain with Hurricanes

Forward had NHL career-high 32 points this season, could have become free agent on July 1

canes-robinson-contract

© Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Eric Robinson signed a four-year, $6.8 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.7 million.

The 30-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He set NHL career highs in goals (14), assists (18) and points (32) in 82 games with the Hurricanes this season, and had three points (one goal, two assists) in 15 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“It’s no surprise to us that Eric had his best professional season last year with Carolina,” Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky told Carolina's website. “His size (6-foot-2, 211 pounds) and speed make him an excellent fit for the way we want to play, and we are thrilled that he’s chosen to remain a Hurricane.”

Signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets as an undrafted free agent on March 26, 2018, Robinson has 123 points (54 goals, 69 assists) in 388 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets, Buffalo Sabres and Hurricanes, and four points (two goals, two assists) in 25 playoff games.

