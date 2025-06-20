Lundkvist, Bourque each sign 1-year contract with Stars

Nils Lundkvist and Mavrik Bourque each signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Friday.

Lundkvist, a 24-year-old defenseman, will be paid $1.25 million and Bourque, a 23-year-old forward, will have a salary of $950,000. Each could have become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Lundkvist was limited to five assists in 39 games for the Stars this season because of shoulder surgery; he did not play after Jan. 21 and did not appear in the Stanley Cup Final for Dallas, which was eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the Western Conference Final.

Selected by the New York Rangers with the No. 28 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Lundkvist has 44 points (nine goals, 35 assists) in 183 NHL games with the Rangers and Stars and one assist in 12 playoff games, all last season.

"Nils brings a unique combination of offensive ability and defensive reliability to our lineup," Dallas general manager Jim Nill told the Stars website. "His puck-moving skills, vision, and hockey sense are assets that elevate our game in transition. We’re thrilled to have him back and excited to see how he continues to grow and contribute to our success.”

Bourque had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 73 games in his second NHL season and no points in three playoff games. He was selected by the Stars with the No. 30 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

"Mavrik is a dynamic and highly skilled player whose vision and hockey IQ stand out every time he is on the ice," Nill said. "His ability to create plays and elevate the game is something we value deeply in such a young player. We are excited to have him back and confident he’ll continue to make a significant impact for our team."

The signings are the second and third by Dallas in two days; center Matt Duchene signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Stars on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.5 million.

Dallas also made a trade Thursday, when they acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Seattle Kraken for forward Mason Marchment.