McDavid’s future ‘a No. 1 priority’ for Oilers, GM says

McDavid had 100 points (26 goals, 74 assists) in 67 games this season and has 1,082 points (361 goals, 721 assists) in 712 career games, all with Edmonton. He had 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 22 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tying Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (11 goals, 22 assists) for the NHL lead.

The two helped Edmonton reach a second consecutive Stanley Cup Final, where it lost to the Florida Panthers both times. The Oilers were eliminated with a 5-1 road loss in Game 6 on Tuesday. Last season, Edmonton lost 2-1 in Game 7 at Florida.

Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $112 million contract ($14 million AAV) on Sept. 3, 2024, that begins next season. McDavid is eligible to sign a new contract on July 1.

A three-time Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP (2016-17, 2020-21, 2022-23), a four-time Ted Lindsay Award winner (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2022-23) as the most outstanding player according to his fellow players, and a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL points leader (2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23), McDavid said the chance to win the Stanley Cup is the No. 1 factor in deciding where to sign.

It's one of the few trophies he has yet to win in his 10 seasons since Edmonton selected him No. 1 in the 2015 NHL Draft.

“There’s no question Connor is all about winning,” said Bowman, who just completed his first season as Oilers GM. “From the first time I met him and talked to him, he talked about he just wants to win the Cup, that’s all he cares about. He’s not driven by statistics or records or money, and I think that’s what we love about him.”

McDavid is expected to become the highest-paid player in the NHL with his next contract.

Draisaitl said Thursday he would like to see McDavid spend the rest of his career in Edmonton but hasn’t discussed the contract situation with him. Once Draisaitl signed for eight years, the maximum contract length for a player re-signing with his current team, it was widely assumed McDavid would follow suit.

“We have the same goal and everybody here, that’s why we do it, that’s why I’m working and why [coach] Kris [Knoblauch] is doing this,” said Bowman, who won the Stanley Cup three times as GM of the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015). “I’ve been fortunate to be able to win and there’s no feeling like that. When everything comes together as a group and you achieve the ultimate accomplishment, that’s why we do this.”

Bowman’s ability to keep Chicago’s championship window open is one of the reasons he was hired by Edmonton.

“Yes, it’s my job to connect with Connor that way and demonstrate that’s what we’re all trying to do,” Bowman said. “We all have the same objective and I know how passionate he is about winning, and that’s what I love about him. He’s not just a fantastic hockey player, but he’s a great person, a great leader and he’s incredibly motivated to do what it takes.”

Edmonton has seven players eligible to become unrestricted free agents on July 1; forwards Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner, Connor Brown, Kasperi Kapanen, Trent Frederic and Derek Ryan, and defenseman John Klingberg.

Bowman said the Oilers hope to sign Frederic to a new contract and that they are looking to re-sign defenseman Evan Bouchard, a pending restricted free agent.

“I don’t have anything to announce on Trent, but we’re hopeful we can get something to the finish line there to keep him in Edmonton,” Bowman said. “I think he’s got a lot of attributes that are important to a successful team.”

Frederic was acquired from the Boston Bruins on March 4 in a three-team trade also involving the New Jersey Devils. He was limited to one regular-season game because of a high ankle sprain and had four points (one goal, three assists) in 22 playoff games.

Bowman anticipates a number of changes to the roster for next season in an effort to keep the Oilers competitive in the Western Conference.

“The work began yesterday. I met with the players and I had some conversations with other GMs,” Bowman said. “I’ve had some again this morning already, so that work will play out over the next few days to find out what other teams are looking to do, what players we want to change out. Looking at our team, the area with the least amount of change will be on defense.

“I think up front, we need some different players. We’re going to look at everything. Now is the time where you have to look at your forwards and your [defensemen] and goalies and see how we can get better.”