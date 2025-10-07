State Your Case: Rangers or Penguins to return to Stanley Cup Playoffs this season

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers open their seasons with a Metropolitan Division clash at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

The Penguins, with new coach Dan Muse, are looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season. They have not won a round in the playoffs since the 2017-18 season.

The Rangers missed the playoff last season after a run of three straight appearances, including trips to the Eastern Conference Final in 2021-22 and 2023-24. They start the season with their third head coach in four seasons, Mike Sullivan.

If that name sounds familiar, it’s the same Sullivan who coached the Penguins from 2015-16 through last season, winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017.

He was hired to not only get the Rangers back into the postseason, but to make them Cup contenders again. Muse’s goal is to get the Penguins’ core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang back to the postseason.

But which team is better equipped to get there? Ahead of the season opener, NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price and assistant day editor David Satriano tackle that very question in this edition of State Your Case: