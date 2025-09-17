Sullivan pumped for ‘new challenge,’ opportunity to build with Rangers

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Mike Sullivan is a coach who responds to one sentence questions with paragraphs of quotes, so his admission Wednesday to finding it hard to articulate what his new opportunity with the New York Rangers means on a personal level was somewhat startling.

It was also honest insight into how the Rangers coach was feeling on Day 1 of training camp, and what Day 2 on Thursday represents for him and his new team -- a fresh start, a new opportunity, a chance to put what happened last season behind everyone for good.

"This is a new challenge for me, and I so look forward to the opportunity to be on the ice with these guys," Sullivan said in his camp-opening press conference sitting alongside Rangers general manager Chris Drury. "I've gotten to know some of the leadership group here in the offseason. We've had a lot of conversations leading up to this training camp. There's been a lot of preparation going into this process leading up to (Thursday) and I'm glad it's finally here and we can go on the ice and start to execute the gameplan."

Sullivan and the Rangers might have found each other at the right time as both look to climb back toward the top of the NHL mountain.

Sullivan has a chance to prove himself in a different market and get a team back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out in his last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He is Pittsburgh's all-time leader in wins among coaches (409). The Penguins won the Stanley Cup twice under him, in 2016 and 2017. But they regressed in each of Sullivan's last three seasons, from 91 points in 2022-23 to 88 in 2023-24 and finally to 80 last season.

The change in direction to more of a youth movement led to Sullivan's departure on April 28.

Sullivan's arrival represents New York's latest move in a culture shift that started last season.