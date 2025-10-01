Rangers season preview: Sullivan hired with hopes of returning to Cup contention

By Dan Rosen
Dan Rosen
NHL.com Senior Writer

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the New York Rangers.

Last season: 39-36-7; fifth in Metropolitan Division, did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Mike Sullivan (first season)

Biggest challenge

The backdrop to the Rangers' preparation for the season has been a fresh start, moving past the disappointment of last season but using the hunger it created to catapult them back into Stanley Cup contention. There are many changes around the team, most notably with Sullivan replacing Peter Laviolette. He brought in a new cast of assistants including David Quinn, who is back in his new role after he was head coach from 2018-21. There's a new captain in forward J.T. Miller, who was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31. Mika Zibanejad will start the season in a new position as a right wing instead of center. Adam Fox has a new defense partner in Vladislav Gavrikov, who signed a seven-year, $49 million contract July 1. Chris Kreider, who was New York's longest tenured player (since 2012), is gone, having been traded to the Anaheim Ducks. Defenseman K'Andre Miller was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. The challenge is to make all the changes work in their favor to return to the playoffs. The expectations in New York have not changed.

BOS@NYR: Gavrikov, Laba team up for SHG

How they make playoffs

There's a couple of factors at play here, starting with how the Rangers adapt to the new systems being put in by Sullivan, most notably a zone structure in the defensive zone after playing almost strictly man to man under Laviolette. Center Vincent Trocheck said if played right, the zone should allow skaters, especially the forwards, more energy to go on the attack when they get the puck back because there is less skating in a zone defense. If they play it well, the Rangers should help goalies Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick cut down on the 3.11 goals-against per game they allowed last season. It could also help boost their offensive output above the 3.11 goals per game they scored last season. Their power play, now run by Quinn, has to improve. It was 17.6 percent last season, a drop from 26.4 percent in 2023-24. They need more out of Zibanejad, who scored 20 goals last season, and Fox, who had 61 points, a drop after three straight seasons of at least 70.

Most intriguing addition

When the Rangers signed Gavrikov, they did so with Fox in mind, thinking the two would form a top defense pair for years because of their complementary skill sets. That's the hope and, if it happens, will make the Rangers a better team. Gavrikov, one of the most positionally sound defensemen in the League, should provide the predictability Fox needs in his partner so he can confidently use his instincts to attack more, especially on the rush. That will enable Fox to play more to his strengths. Gavrikov is not flashy, so if Fox is going, he will provide the steadying presence behind him. Gavrikov should also be a reliable penalty killer for the Rangers. They were 80.3 percent on the kill last season, 11th in the League.

Biggest potential surprise

Noah Laba, a 22-year-old chosen in the fourth round (No. 111) of the 2022 NHL Draft, has emerged as arguably the top candidate among the young forwards to make the team out of training camp. Laba appears to be battling Juuso Parssinen for the No. 3 center job. He is big (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) and he plays a strong two-way game, which is essential toward Sullivan building what he called a "conscientious third line." He's turned heads in a positive way in his first training camp. Laba played three seasons at Colorado College, scoring 41 goals in 100 games, before he turned pro last season and played 11 games with Hartford of the American Hockey League (three goals, two assists).

NYR@NYI: Laba goes to the backhand to win in overtime

Ready to contribute

Other than Laba, forwards Gabe Perreault and Brett Berard and defenseman Scott Morrow have been solid in camp and are creating difficult decisions for the Rangers when it comes time to cut down the roster before opening night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 7 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). It's possible all of them start the season in Hartford, but the expectation is that they'll all play a role in New York's season.

Fantasy sleeper with EDGE stats

Perreault, F: The rookie ranked fifth in the NCAA in assists (32) and was tied for seventh in points per game (1.30; 48 in 37 games) last season for Boston College. After Kreider was traded to the Ducks, Perreault will compete with Will Cuylle and Alexis Lafreniere for top-six and/or first power-play usage in his first full season. Per NHL EDGE stats, the Rangers ranked seventh in midrange goals (86) and midrange shots on goal (674) last season despite missing the playoffs. -- Pete Jensen

Projected lineup

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary -- Juuso Parssinen -- Taylor Raddysh

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Uhro Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

