Rangers season preview: Sullivan hired with hopes of returning to Cup contention

How they make playoffs

There's a couple of factors at play here, starting with how the Rangers adapt to the new systems being put in by Sullivan, most notably a zone structure in the defensive zone after playing almost strictly man to man under Laviolette. Center Vincent Trocheck said if played right, the zone should allow skaters, especially the forwards, more energy to go on the attack when they get the puck back because there is less skating in a zone defense. If they play it well, the Rangers should help goalies Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick cut down on the 3.11 goals-against per game they allowed last season. It could also help boost their offensive output above the 3.11 goals per game they scored last season. Their power play, now run by Quinn, has to improve. It was 17.6 percent last season, a drop from 26.4 percent in 2023-24. They need more out of Zibanejad, who scored 20 goals last season, and Fox, who had 61 points, a drop after three straight seasons of at least 70.

Most intriguing addition

When the Rangers signed Gavrikov, they did so with Fox in mind, thinking the two would form a top defense pair for years because of their complementary skill sets. That's the hope and, if it happens, will make the Rangers a better team. Gavrikov, one of the most positionally sound defensemen in the League, should provide the predictability Fox needs in his partner so he can confidently use his instincts to attack more, especially on the rush. That will enable Fox to play more to his strengths. Gavrikov is not flashy, so if Fox is going, he will provide the steadying presence behind him. Gavrikov should also be a reliable penalty killer for the Rangers. They were 80.3 percent on the kill last season, 11th in the League.

Biggest potential surprise

Noah Laba, a 22-year-old chosen in the fourth round (No. 111) of the 2022 NHL Draft, has emerged as arguably the top candidate among the young forwards to make the team out of training camp. Laba appears to be battling Juuso Parssinen for the No. 3 center job. He is big (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) and he plays a strong two-way game, which is essential toward Sullivan building what he called a "conscientious third line." He's turned heads in a positive way in his first training camp. Laba played three seasons at Colorado College, scoring 41 goals in 100 games, before he turned pro last season and played 11 games with Hartford of the American Hockey League (three goals, two assists).