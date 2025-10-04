Penguins season preview: Muse will guide retool through youth movement

Biggest challenge

Mixing the old with the new. Muse, 43, will be a head coach for the first time in the NHL after replacing Mike Sullivan on June 4. The Penguins continue to be led by forwards Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and defenseman Kris Letang, and defenseman Erik Karlsson and forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell are also well-established. The future is just as important as the present in Pittsburgh. Forwards Rutger McGroarty, 21, and Ville Koivunen, 22, should land prominent roles and defenseman Owen Pickering, 21, could evolve into an NHL mainstay in his second season. The veteran core still has high standards despite the Penguins retooling through a youth movement.