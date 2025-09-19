Zibanejad visit from Sullivan 1st step in key relationship for Rangers

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Mika Zibanejad and Mike Sullivan lunched together in Stockholm on a summer afternoon, getting to know one another while talking hockey, the future, their goals and more.

Later that evening, Zibanejad, the New York Rangers 32-year-old forward, had Sullivan, his new coach who flew across the Atlantic just to visit with him, over to his house for a barbecue, his best friend firing up the grill for a steak dinner.

"It was nice just to show him around a little bit in the city and then having him at our place it was calmer with no people around," Zibanejad said. "Got the time, especially with him being there literally for the day. It was a good conversation and a good start."

Sullivan's visit to Stockholm to spend a day with Zibanejad not long after he was hired on May 2 was a calculated trip made by the coach with the intention of getting on the same page with one of New York's most important and thoughtful players who is coming off his most disappointing season in seven years.

It set the stage for the start of their first season together.

"It meant a lot," Zibanejad said. "Obviously not knowing him from the past, only playing against him and his team for the past whatever, nine to 10 years, but not knowing him personally, so for him to come all the way to Sweden literally for the day was highly appreciative for me and obviously my family as well. It was a nice gesture and a nice start to the season."

The visit was educational for Sullivan too, because that's when Zibanejad told him he felt he had chemistry with forward J.T. Miller in their short time playing together last season, and he wanted to see if they could build on it at the start of this season.

Zibanejad and Miller played a total of 259:12 together at 5-on-5 in 32 games, an average of 8:06 per game. Miller had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and Zibanejad had 11 (four goals, seven assists) when they were on the ice together, with the Rangers outscoring opponents 14-12.