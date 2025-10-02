Crosby to let fans behind curtain in Season 2 of ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ 

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby is ready to let fans behind the curtain.

Normally reserved, the Pittsburgh Penguins center will star in Season 2 of “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL,” premiering Friday on Prime Video.

“Just comfortable with what the ask was,” Crosby said on Thursday. “Got to spend some time with me in Halifax, see some skates and my training, stuff like that. Kind of a different thing with it being away from the rink.

“It was a good experience. They were great to work with and, hopefully, people enjoy the different look of not seeing me do interviews at my stall every day."

Consisting of six episodes, the season will also feature Florida Panthers forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, Los Angeles Kings forwards Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield, former Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Zach Hyman.