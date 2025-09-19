Malkin could play beyond this season, hoping to stay with Penguins

Forward in final year of contract, aiming for one more run at Stanley Cup with Crosby, Letang

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin has not decided if he will retire after this season, his 20th with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 39-year-old forward will enter the final season of a four-year, $24.4 million contract ($6.1 million average annual value) signed July 12, 2022.

"It depends on how the season goes," Malkin said Friday. "If we play great, I play great, I feel confident with my game, why not one more? Again, preseason is huge for the team and for me, myself. I'm still hungry. I'm glad to be here this year."

Malkin has won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). He’d like to again.

The Penguins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons. If this one brings more of the same, and he plays well, Malkin didn't rule out waiving the no-movement clause in his contract before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.

Brad Marchand provides a template, winning his second championship last season after being traded from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers on March 7.

"It's hard, you know?" Malkin said. "But again, we see a story, like, with Brad Marchand. Looking good, you know? But again, if the team trades you and you [don't] win the Cup, it's like a little bit weird, too, you know? But we'll see what's going on [with] my future. But of course everybody wants to try to play in the playoffs and have maybe one more run to the Cup."

Still, if it was up to Malkin, he wouldn't leave.

"Again, it's a great story when you see it on TV," Malkin said. "But I don't know how I [would] feel if the team wants to trade me."

Malkin has played for the Penguins since being selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2004 NHL Draft. He's unaware of NHL-life without center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang. Entering a 20th season together, they are the longest-tenured trio of teammates in the history of North American major professional sports.

"I hope I stay here, like [with] Sid, 'Tanger,'" Malkin said. "I [want to] be with the Penguins forever, for sure. Again, I hope I play great and I hope everything goes perfect and I'm perfect myself too. I want to stay here, for sure."

Crosby, who was in his second season when Malkin and Letang debuted in 2006, doesn't plan to have a say in decisions made by Malkin or the Penguins.

"Especially when you're at this point, there's so many things that factor into your decision," Crosby said. "I think as a teammate, as a friend, you're there to support him. But I think you kind of let things kind of play out and see what happens there. But we haven't discussed it."

Crosby, at 38, also has faced speculation about his future. On Sept. 16, 2024, the Pittsburgh captain signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract ($8.7 million AAV) running through 2026-27.

He had 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games last season, averaging at least 1.00 points per game for an NHL record 20th season. But the Penguins (34-36-12) were seventh in the Metropolitan Division with their lowest point total (80) in an 82-game season since 2005-06 (58).

Yet, like Malkin, Crosby prefers to stay.

"I think there's a lot of narratives out there and I don't think a lot of those have come from me, so this is where I want to be," Crosby said during a season-ticket delivery event Monday. "I love it here. I can't keep having to answer the same question over again because of these narratives, you know? If people want to write about that or say that, that's fine, but I can't really control that.

"Obviously when you lose and when there's certain things that happen, it's normal for that stuff to come up. But that's how I feel."

PHI@PIT: Malkin finishes Beauvillier's pass early in 3rd period

General manager Kyle Dubas noticed the rumors, but won't let them determine how Pittsburgh operates.

"We can't alter the course that we're on ... because of what different media members may want," Dubas said. "We have to focus on doing what's right for the Pittsburgh Penguins, regardless of any sort of commentary or things that are said in the media. We can't change that."

Dubas has not heard, or asked for, a decision from Malkin or his agent, J.P. Barry. They will meet during the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he said.

"A huge season for Kyle, for everybody here," Malkin said. "We've missed the playoffs the last three years, it's not great. Now, my focus is to be better every day. Stay here with the team, do my best. We'll see."

Malkin had 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games last season, his fewest points in a season in which he played more than 43 games.

He's aiming for more, even if it comes during a last ride in Pittsburgh.

"If it's my last year here, I had 20 years played here. Not bad, too, you know?" Malkin said. "I'm glad to be with the Penguins. I'm glad to win three Stanley Cups here. But again, if I have a chance to play next year, I'll do it."

