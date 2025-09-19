Malkin could play beyond this season, hoping to stay with Penguins

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin has not decided if he will retire after this season, his 20th with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 39-year-old forward will enter the final season of a four-year, $24.4 million contract ($6.1 million average annual value) signed July 12, 2022.

"It depends on how the season goes," Malkin said Friday. "If we play great, I play great, I feel confident with my game, why not one more? Again, preseason is huge for the team and for me, myself. I'm still hungry. I'm glad to be here this year."

Malkin has won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). He’d like to again.

The Penguins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons. If this one brings more of the same, and he plays well, Malkin didn't rule out waiving the no-movement clause in his contract before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6.

Brad Marchand provides a template, winning his second championship last season after being traded from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers on March 7.

"It's hard, you know?" Malkin said. "But again, we see a story, like, with Brad Marchand. Looking good, you know? But again, if the team trades you and you [don't] win the Cup, it's like a little bit weird, too, you know? But we'll see what's going on [with] my future. But of course everybody wants to try to play in the playoffs and have maybe one more run to the Cup."

Still, if it was up to Malkin, he wouldn't leave.

"Again, it's a great story when you see it on TV," Malkin said. "But I don't know how I [would] feel if the team wants to trade me."

Malkin has played for the Penguins since being selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2004 NHL Draft. He's unaware of NHL-life without center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang. Entering a 20th season together, they are the longest-tenured trio of teammates in the history of North American major professional sports.

"I hope I stay here, like [with] Sid, 'Tanger,'" Malkin said. "I [want to] be with the Penguins forever, for sure. Again, I hope I play great and I hope everything goes perfect and I'm perfect myself too. I want to stay here, for sure."