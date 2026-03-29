Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Stamkos, Predators visit Lightning clinging to playoff spot

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are 19 days left in the regular season and the races for playoff spots and seeding are heating up. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are six games on the NHL schedule Sunday, all with playoff implications:

Florida Panthers at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, MSG, SN1, TVAS)

The Panthers (35-34-3) have lost six of their past seven games (1-5-1), including 5-2 at the New York Islanders on Saturday. They are 14 points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Rangers (29-35-9) were the first team from the Eastern Conference eliminated from playoff contention.

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning (5 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO)

Predators forward Steven Stamkos faces his former team needing four goals for his eighth 40-goal season in the League and first with Nashville after 16 seasons with Tampa Bay. The Predators (34-30-9) are one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card from the West. Forwards Nikita Kucherov and Nick Paul are each questionable with an illness for the Lightning (45-21-6), who are second in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay extended its point streak to seven games (5-0-2) after rallying from down two goals for a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS)

The Hurricanes (46-20-6) play the second of a back to back. They lead the Metropolitan Division, are tied with the Buffalo Sabres for most points in the Eastern Conference (98) and have played two fewer games. Montreal (41-21-10) won 4-1 at Nashville on Saturday for its fourth straight victory and is third in Atlantic Division, four points behind the Lightning and two ahead of the Bruins.