PWHL Notebook: Victoire, Charge to battle for Walter Cup

Expansion, expansion, expansion!

The PWHL is expanding to three new cities next season ... and counting. The league announced it will be adding teams in Detroit, Las Vegas and Hamilton, Ontario for the 2026-27 season. As the League's ninth team, PWHL Detroit will play all home games at Little Caesars Arena, the home of the Detroit Red Wings. The arena has hosted four PWHL neutral site games in the past three seasons. Detroit’s primary colors will be black and silver with white and red accents as the secondary colors, an homage to the city's industrial spirit and a nod to the Red Wings.

PWHL Hamilton will play at TD Coliseum, which hosted its first PWHL Takeover Tour game this season. More than 15 percent of PWHL players are from the Hamilton, Ontario area. The team’s colors will be gold, maroon and cream. PWHL Las Vegas will play at T-Mobile Arena, also the home of the Vegas Golden Knights. Their colors will be green and gold, inspired by Southern Nevada’s natural tones. Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel welcomed the PWHL to Vegas in a video posted to social media.