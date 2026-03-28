Jagr, not officially retired, says professional hockey career likely complete

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. -- Jaromir Jagr isn't ready to say he's retired. But the hockey legend doesn't anticipate playing another game anytime soon.

"Not official," Jagr told NHL.com when asked if he was retired. "I didn't say that. ... It doesn't make sense to me to practice at my age, and get ready at my age, spending so much time in my life doing this for hockey and my ice time is like maximum 12 minutes a game. And it's the traveling and everything. At my age, it's not worth it."

The 54-year-old forward last played for Kladno in Extraliga, the top league in his native Czechia, on Dec. 21. He had one assist and a minus-7 rating in six games.

Kladno's season ended March 15 with a five-game loss to Sparta in the preliminary round of the Extraliga playoffs.

It was Jagr's ninth season back with his hometown team, which he returned to after leaving the Calgary Flames early in the 2017-18 season.

Jagr also had been a majority owner of the club since 2011-12, but in January, 2025, he sold 80 percent and remains a minority owner.

He spent Saturday taking pictures and signing autographs for about 300 fans at a sports collectibles store at Willow Grove Mall, about 30 miles north of Philadelphia. He'll also be spending some extended time soon in Miami, and has other things he'd like to do that are pushing his hockey career farther into his rear-view mirror.

"I still like (playing), but I don't know how long I'm going to be active, be able to walk and enjoy my life," he said. "I'm 54, so on my side I've got maybe 15 more years. I want to spend it the way that I want to. I'm talking about active. You can be alive until you're probably 80, if you're lucky. But I'm talking about the active life."