Bruins keep ‘focus’ to hold off Wild in battle for playoff position

It was a week that could have been make or break for the Bruins, starting with a game on March 21 against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, followed by one on Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, and then Saturday against the Wild at TD Garden.

All three, crucial games against teams either in or fighting to be in the playoffs. All wins, including the 6-3 victory against the Wild on Saturday that gave them a little tighter grip on the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, three points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and also kept them within two points of the third-place Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division.

“You can look at the standings, that’s going to make you focus up and [be] dialed in,” David Pastrnak said. “Every single play matters now, especially as the games keep coming in and we’re getting to single digit numbers now for the rest of the year.”

Not that they could celebrate for long, with a quick plane ride out after the game, as they headed for yet another game with massive playoff implications, facing the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN, SNP, SNW, SNO).

“I think you have to just take a peek at the standings and you should be ready to go,” Viktor Arvidsson said. “It’s so tight and the East is a race right now. We’ve got to just focus on our job and win our games.”

That’s exactly what they’ve done – with the exception of their 4-2 loss at home on Tuesday to the playing-out-the-string Toronto Maple Leafs – with 12 of a possible 16 points in their past eight games, having gone 5-1-2, as they’ve pulled closer to a postseason spot after a one-year absence from the playoffs.

“It felt good,” coach Marco Sturm said of the win against the Wild. “It felt good for 60 minutes. It felt good, our first shift, right away.”

Boston “is playing for their lives,” Wild defenseman Brock Faber said. “They’re always a hard team to play against. Ever since I’ve been part of the Wild, (Boston) seems so big, fast and physical, especially when they’re fighting for their lives. That’s a hard team to play against. We definitely could’ve played better, but at the end of the day they out-played us and they deserve that win.”

The Bruins have gotten here riding the production of players of which this was expected – and those of which it was not.

There was Pastrnak, adding two assists to his total and extending his point streak to 12 games, now sitting in sixth place in the NHL in scoring with 92 points (29 goals, 63 assists) in 68 games after getting 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) during the run. But there also was Zacha, who scored twice, including the goal at 16:50 of the third period that pushed the Bruins lead back to two, and who now has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in his past seven games, including the overtime winner Wednesday against the Sabres.