Benson’s grit, goals boosting Sabres entering Game 5 against Canadiens

Benson is a player good enough and enticing enough that the Sabres selected him in the first round (No. 13) of the 2023 NHL Draft, a player who scored 98 points (36 goals, 62 assists) in 60 games in 2022-23 with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League to lead the team, three more than now-Edmonton Oilers forward Matt Savoie. He had a career-high 43 points (13 goals, 30 assists) in 65 games this season, his third in the NHL.

“It’s been cool to see his success and his path to play (at a young age} at that size (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) and just the grit he plays with, you see how effective he is in the playoffs, and he plays with a lot of energy,” Savoie said.

“We’re both smaller guys that like to get on the forecheck and kind of disrupt things, sneaky skill around the net, can score, can make plays and we read the game well, so we play a similar game.”

Benson has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 10 games in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, with his four goals tying him with Alex Tuch, Bowen Byram and Thompson to lead the Sabres, even though he’s playing at least four minutes less per game (15:43) than each of those teammates.

His four goals in the playoffs also tied Pierre Turgeon (1988), Dave Andreychuk (1985) and Alan Haworth (1981) for the third-most in a playoff year by a Sabres player age 21 or younger, behind only Danny Gare, who had seven in 1975 and five in 1976.

Both numbers are within reach, especially now that the Sabres have tied the series with the Canadiens.

“He’s got a ton of skill,” Thompson said. “He’s a high first-round pick and thinks the game extremely well. I think the poise he has there in the slot, a lot of guys would panic with that. Usually don’t have too much time in the slot there, guys are collapsing on you, and he’s got enough poise to hold on to it and take it to his backhand and get it upstairs quick.”

On Tuesday, the goal came on the power play, with Benson battling for space in front of the crease with Mike Matheson. He was able to create an opening, where he was positioned to receive a centering pass from Josh Doan in the slot, putting a backhand shot past Jakub Dobes.

"I think he’s a player that skill almost goes underrated for how hard he works,” said Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn, who has skated with Benson in the summer in Vancouver. “You see him so much in the corners and puck battles, but the plays that he’s able to make out of those high-intensity tight areas are -- it’s just phenomenal. His motor doesn’t stop.”

On the ice. Off the ice. Wherever.

Benson, as Malenstyn said, “enjoys the bickering, the confrontation.” It’s what gets him going, what makes him effective, what makes him tick, whether that’s with teammates in the locker room, opponents on ice, whoever, whenever.

“It’s relentless,” Malenstyn said. “Everything about his game is relentless. He’s going to be in every single scrum, he’s going to be in your way after every single whistle. He’s going to win stick battles with you 50-50, no matter his size. I think it’s something that probably is ingrained in his DNA.”

There is “an art to his madness,” Buffalo goalie Alex Lyon said.