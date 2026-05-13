McNabb suspended 1 game for actions in Game 5 for Golden Knights

Poehling injured on play, won’t play in Game 6 with Ducks facing elimination

Brayden McNabb suspended for one playoff game for interference

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Brayden McNabb was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for interference.

The Vegas Golden Knights defenseman will miss Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS). The Golden Knights lead the best-of-7 series 3-2.

McNabb is being disciplined for interference against Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Poehling in Game 5 on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 9:00 of the first period of the Golden Knights' 3-2 overtime win at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McNabb received a major penalty for interference and a game misconduct penalty on the play.

Poehling sustained an upper-body injury following the hit, had to be helped off the ice and did not return.

“He’s out (for Game 6) and we don’t know how long he’s going to be,” Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. “That’s tough to watch that type of play. It’s a tough play and (Poehling) is very useful, he gives us a lot of different versatility in how you apply him, and I certainly hope he’s going to be fine.”

Poehling has five points (four goals, one assist) for the Ducks in 11 games. The four goals are tied for second on the Ducks with five other players behind leader Beckett Sennecke (five goals).

McNabb, who won the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023, has three points (one goals, two assists) in 11 games this postseason, the goal coming in Game 3 of this series against the Ducks.

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McNabb of Golden Knights suspended 1 game for interference

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