3 Things to Watch: Wild at Avalanche, Game 5 of Western 2nd Round

DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche can do something they haven't done in 18 years when they play the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

It was 2008 when the Avalanche last closed out a series at home in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They have won nine series since then, with each coming away from home.

"People always talk about it's the hardest one to win and it is because you're going to play a desperate team that is not ready to go home, that doesn't want to go home," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. "But I think for us, if we can repeat our effort from last game and come out with the same sense of urgency, same attention to detail, just kind of relentless pressure, I'd like to see more of that from us."

Colorado is 4-0 at home in the postseason this year, including wins against the Wild in Games 1 (9-6) and 2 (5-2).

The Avalanche split Games 3 and 4 on the road, but they're coming off a 5-2 win Monday, when they had five different goal scorers, including Ross Colton and Parker Kelly each getting their first of the postseason.

Colorado has 15 players with at least one goal against the Wild, matching the 1985 Chicago Blackhawks for most through the first four games of a series in NHL postseason history.

"It's up to the rest of us, when our number is called, we've got to be ready to go," Colton said. "(Monday) night in particular I think we just did a good job, we stuck with it and we got rewarded. We were doing the right things that even if we weren't getting on the scoresheet, we were creating chances, we had good O-zone shifts. But I do believe when other guys chip in, it definitely fuels the group."

The Wild are facing elimination for the first time in the postseason, but feel as though they put themselves in this position by the way they played in Game 4 by being turnover-prone and, simply put, not competitive enough to beat a determined Avalanche team.

They're instead looking for a repeat of Game 3, when they played their best game of the series and won 5-1.

"We know that our best is good enough," Wild forward Michael McCarron said. "We're super excited to bounce back. This group, ever since I've been here, after a tough game, we've always been able to bounce back. We're excited to do that tonight."

The Wild will again have to play without center Joel Eriksson Ek and defenseman Jonas Brodin, who each remains out with a lower-body injury.

The Avalanche have won seven of their first eight games in the playoffs for the third time in history. They won the Stanley Cup the other two times they started 7-1 (2001 and 2022).

"It's up to us to be the more desperate team," Colton said. "We come home, we have got great fans. I feel like it's tough to come to altitude to play. So, use that to our advantage and just dictate the pace of play. The first 5-10 minutes, don't get settled into it, let's bring it to them."