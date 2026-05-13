NHL Innovation Team member Petrick joins N.J. High School Ice Hockey Hall

Hanna (Beattie) Petrick has built a hockey journey that spans from local New Jersey rinks to the professional level and now into the innovation and technology space of the NHL.

That odyssey reached a new milestone when she was inducted into the New Jersey High School Ice Hockey Hall of Fame during a ceremony at The Hanover Manor in East Hanover, New Jersey, on April 26, an honor that recognized her achievements and lasting impact on the sport.

"I was incredibly excited and honestly pretty surprised," Petrick said. "A Hall of Fame board member who had followed my playing career nominated me, so the call came completely out of the blue. Learning that I'm one of only six women ever inducted made the moment even more meaningful and I feel tremendously honored to join that group."

Petrick's path in hockey began at the Essex Hunt Club in Peapack, where she first learned to skate. She played for the New Jersey Colonials girls' and boys' teams, gaining experience as a forward and defenseman. This foundation gave her a unique understanding of the game and helped shape the adaptability that would define her career.

At The Pingry School in Basking Ridge, where she played from 2009 to 2013, many of her high school teammates were new to the sport, which pushed her to take on a mentorship role. Despite the team's struggles in the standings, the experience became one of the most meaningful and enjoyable chapters of her hockey career because of the camaraderie and shared progress.

Petrick emerged as one of the most dominant players at Pingry, leading the girls' team in scoring in each of her four seasons and serving as captain as a junior and senior. She was named to First Team Women's Interscholastic Hockey League of the Mid-Atlantic All-League and gained First Team Star-Ledger All-State honors.

She continued her career at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts (2013-17), where she became a cornerstone of the program, appearing in every college game and helping Williams to its first-ever New England Small College Athletic Conference championship.

"Very early in high school, I realized hockey could open doors for me both academically and athletically," Petrick said. "I knew it might shape where I went to college and what opportunities I'd have once I got there. At the time, there wasn't a professional league for women, so I assumed my hockey career would come to an end after my four years at Williams."