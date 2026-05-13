New Maple Leafs coach will have difficult task

Chayka offered little insight to that end during a midday meeting with Toronto media Wednesday, other than to say there is no definitive timeline for a replacement to be hired. He also mentioned that Berube's dismissal was an organizational decision based on the direction it wants to head in, adding that the players had no input into the move.

Even with the hierarchy holding its cards close to the vest when it comes to what it is looking for in a new coach, there are certain characteristics that should be obvious.

First off, if there is a mandate to retool around the team's talented forwards like Nylander and Matthews, shouldn't the coach's philosophy be conducive to theirs? That's not an endorsement here that players should dictate how a coach coaches. History shows that is a recipe for disaster. But in the case of Matthews, who might want to be moved with two years still remaining on his contract if he doesn't feel the team is heading in the right direction, you might have to make an exception, rightly or wrongly, if you want him to stay.

Secondly, with the Maple Leafs having surprised the hockey world by winning the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft Lottery last week, don't you need a coach who you feel could confidently develop a young raw talent like Penn State wing Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 pick, and bring him to the next level?

Finally, with Chayka having said last week that one of his goals is to redo the Maple Leafs defense, they'll have to find a coach who can play a more suffocating structure in their own zone while allowing the players up front to flex their offensive muscles when needed.

Easier said than done. Those are some significant boxes that need to be checked.

Topping the list of candidates should be Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by the Vegas Golden Knights late in the regular season. However, Toronto would need permission from Vegas to hire him since he is still under contract with the Golden Knights, despite being fired.

Cassidy should be remembered as the man who guided the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup in 2023. Under his watch, Jack Eichel, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, played the best two-way hockey of his young career.

Cassidy also led the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, where they were defeated in seven games by, ironically, the Berube-coached St. Louis Blues.

There are other intriguing names out there, ranging from University of Denver coach David Carle, Toronto Marlies (American Hockey League) coach Jon Gruden and assistant Steve Sullivan, veteran NHL coach Peter Laviolette, Kitchener Rangers (Ontario Hockey League) coach Jussi Ahokas and Abbotsford Canucks (AHL) coach Manny Malhotra.

Whatever decision is ultimately made, it will define how the Chayka-Sundin combo comes out of the gate. Indeed, when all is said and done, their first major hiring may end up being their most important one.