Ducks drawing from ‘resiliency in our game’ to extend season in Game 6

The Ducks led the NHL in comeback wins along with the Montreal Canadiens this season (26), and are looking to pull off their biggest come-from-behind victory, facing elimination against the Vegas Golden Knights heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at Honda Center on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS).

Vegas took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series with a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday.

“We’ve never thrown in the towel once this whole year and I think we’ve shown that resiliency in our game, in our series,” Ducks defenseman John Carlson said Wednesday. “So, I think that’s what you draw from and have that positivity going into a big game on home ice, and that will present some great things for us.”

Anaheim has gone through a number of new experiences qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The Ducks have 15 players taking part in their first postseason and every game seems to present an unprecedented challenge.

This is the first time Anaheim is facing elimination in the playoffs after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the first round.

“I think you just try to play the way you want to play,” Ducks forward Alex Killorn said. “I think teams that are hesitant or worried about making mistakes typically aren’t aggressive and don’t make plays in the game.

“In elimination games, sometimes guys don’t want to be the one who makes a mistake or whatever, and they might just try to wait it out. We just want to play the same way we’ve been playing. We’ve been doing pretty good in different instances and just want to continue playing that way for a full three periods.”