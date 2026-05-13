Canadiens hope to bounce back in Game 5 following latest setback

Montreal went 1-for-7 on the power play in the 3-2 loss in Game 4, but coach Martin St. Louis feels that if his players generate a similar amount of opportunities Thursday, that the Canadiens will return home with an opportunity to win the series at home in Game 6 on Saturday.

"We're playing good hockey," St. Louis said. "That's a good team over there. It would be fun to be up 3-1, it would be fun if the series was over, but they're a good team. It's 2-2, so let's go, let's keep it going."

The Canadiens pressed for the tying goal after Buffalo took the lead on Zach Benson's power-play goal at 4:41 of the third but the Sabres held off the push to avoid going home facing elimination.

"We spent a lot of time in their zone," St. Louis said. "They had three or four guys in front of their net so it's hard to shoot from there when they're all there. So we have to keep on playing together and maybe be a little more calculated with our shot selection. If you give us that much time in the offensive zone, I'm pretty sure that we're going to be OK."

Dobson acknowledged that Buffalo defended their end of the ice well, but felt that the scoring opportunities were there for the tying goal.

"Give them credit, they did a good job with that yesterday," Dobson said. "We had the puck a lot in the offensive zone and we've just got to find a way to bear down on the chances and put it in the back of the net."