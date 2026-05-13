Hertl overcomes scoring slump at perfect time for Golden Knights

Hertl is on the power play and goes to the net often. He had many scoring chances, and in some ways, he took solace in that. But in other ways, he wondered how a puck just didn't hit him and go into the net.

Before each game, he told himself, "Play your best. Try to win the game. That's all that matters. It doesn't matter who scores." But then he wouldn't score again, and thoughts would creep in. How long would the drought last?

Hertl is a happy-go-lucky guy.

"He's in a good mood mostly all the time," teammate Jack Eichel said.

But it's hard to be happy with no puck luck.

"You care," Hertl said. "You want to help so much. You want to win. I'm obviously always positive guy, but I'm frustrated. I would lie if I not frustrated not score goals, because that's expectation."

Hertl tried to take his mind off the slump. He likes Pokemon cards, so he'd open some packs, he said, just for "something fun." He'd rewatch his YouTube highlights. After he'd tape his stick, he'd put it in the garbage before warmup.

"I saw it once, yeah," said teammate Pavel Dorofeyev, a fellow goal-scorer who can relate. "His stick was in the trash can. Whatever it takes to get you going."

The garbage wasn't working, so before Game 4 in Anaheim on Sunday, Hertl put his stick in the bathroom to switch up his superstitions.

"It was there for, like, at least an hour, hanging out," he said. "You try to find a way."

Finally, Hertl banged in a pass on the rush with 1:04 left and the goalie pulled in Game 4, cutting the Ducks' lead to 4-3. You could see the relief on his face. Yeah, it was a crappy goal in a sense, considering the Golden Knights still lost 4-3. He said he'd have rather not scored and won. But after 67 days, the curse was broken.