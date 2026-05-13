Schaefer sends message to fans after earning Calder

Islanders defenseman thanks fans, says they were ‘big part’ of NHL's top rookie honor

NYI Schaefer Calder Trophy

© New York Islanders

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew Schaefer is sharing his Calder Trophy with the entirety of Isles Nation.

The New York Islanders defenseman was announced as the NHL’s top rookie in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, sharing an emotional moment with his family on ABC’s “GMA 3” in New York.

Schaefer quickly took to social media to share the honor with the Islanders fanbase.

“I just want to say thank you for an amazing season,” the 18-year-old said in a video posted by the Islanders. “You guys are like family to me now, and you brought me in and took so much care of me.”

“I love playing in front of you guys and I love being an Islander,” he added.

He then brought out his “little friend,” showing off the shiny trophy.

“You guys were a big part of it, so I appreciate it,” Schaefer said. “This is your guys’ as much as it’s mine.”

Schaefer led all first-year players this season in time on ice per game (24:41), tied for the lead in goals (23) and was third in points (59) while playing all 82 games.

Among rookie defensemen, Schaefer, the No. 1 pick by the Islanders at the 2025 NHL Draft, ranked first in each category plus power-play goals (eight), power-play points (18), overtime goals (two), game-winning goals (four), shots on goal (222) and was second in plus/minus (plus-13).

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