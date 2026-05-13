Schaefer sends message to fans after earning Calder

Matthew Schaefer is sharing his Calder Trophy with the entirety of Isles Nation.

The New York Islanders defenseman was announced as the NHL’s top rookie in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, sharing an emotional moment with his family on ABC’s “GMA 3” in New York.

Schaefer quickly took to social media to share the honor with the Islanders fanbase.

“I just want to say thank you for an amazing season,” the 18-year-old said in a video posted by the Islanders. “You guys are like family to me now, and you brought me in and took so much care of me.”