Miller enjoying fatherhood, 1st season with Hurricanes 

Defenseman enjoying down time ahead of East Final 

KAndre Miller enjoying first season with CAR

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. – While many of K'Andre Miller’s Carolina Hurricanes teammates are trying to figure out how to best keep busy during the break before the Eastern Conference Final begins, the 26-year-old defenseman is making the most of this unexpected downtime at home by spending it with his newborn son, Kashton.

“You don't get too many days off where you get to go home and hang out with your son,” Miller said Wednesday. “So, that's definitely been a plus and I haven't taken that for granted.”

Miller and his girlfriend Addison Clark welcomed Kashton, their first child, on the morning of May 2. Later that day, Miller played 20:56 in Carolina’s 3-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. Life was hectic during the following week until the Hurricanes completed the sweep of the Flyers in the best-of-7 series with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 on Saturday. 

That’s given Miller some extra quality daddy time, including celebrating Mother’s Day with Addison and their mothers on Sunday, while the Hurricanes wait to face the winner of the second-round series between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens, which is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 in Buffalo on Thursday.

“It's been a few weeks, but some of the best weeks I've had in my life,” Miller said of fatherhood. “Getting to go home to the little guy after practice, after a game and getting to see him smile and hang out and do what he does is a dream come true.”

Miller seems to have found his happy place on and off the ice with Carolina, fitting in seamlessly since being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1, 2025 and signing an eight-year, $60 million contract. His skating and puck-moving skill have made him a perfect fit in the Hurricanes’ relentless puck-possession attack. He helped them sweep each of their first two Stanley Cup Playoff series to reach the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season and third time in four seasons.

“It was super easy,” Miller said of the transition to playing for the Hurricanes. “I think why I've had so much success maybe this year is just because of the system itself. It allows me to use my skating, getting up and down the ice and shutting down guys through the neutral zone, and those quick counters to create offense. So, I think it's playing well into my hands right now.”

After Miller had 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists) with a plus-7 rating while averaging 22:24 in ice time in 72-regular-season games, he believes he’s “taken another step” in the playoffs. Playing in Carolina’s second defense pair alongside Sean Walker, Miller has six assists and a plus-9 rating while averaging 23:44 in ice time in eight playoff games.

“I think specifically this last eight playoff games, I've been playing some of the best hockey I've maybe ever played,” Miller said.

At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Miller uses his skating and long reach with his stick to break up plays defensively and quickly start the transition to offense. With Miller on the ice during 5-on-5 play in the playoffs, the Hurricanes have outscored opponents 10-1. His plus-58 shot differential at 5-on-5 is good for fifth in the NHL among defensemen. 

“I like to think I am playing pretty good, but he's unbelievable,” said Walker, who is third in the NHL among defensemen with a plus-60 shot differential 5-on-5. “I think he's on another level right now. Just his abilities, his stick, his skating, his physicality, the plays he makes every night has made it easy on me, and I’m just trying to help him out wherever I can.” 

Miller attributed his improvement this season to an increase in confidence and being, “a little less crowded in the head.”

“In New York I found, I don't know, days were hard some days,” he said. “Not that there aren't hard days here, but I think there's just a little bit easier style of living, which makes my life a little bit easier, a little less mainstream and, I guess, out of the bright lights.

“So, I think that's been a plus for me, getting to settle down and kind of take things slow here.”

It’s worked out pretty much how the Hurricanes envisioned when they acquired Miller from the Rangers in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Scott Morrow. Miller was one of two key additions the Hurricanes made last offseason, along with forward Nikolaj Ehlers, who signed a six-year, $51 million contract as an unrestricted free agent, in hope they would help them get over the hump in the conference final and reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since they won the Cup in 2006.

They remembered Miller well from when they lost to the Rangers in six games in the second round of the 2024 playoffs and jumped at the chance to trade for him and sign him to a long-term contract. Miller’s play in the playoffs has only reinforced their belief in him.

“That's what we saw when we played against them, especially the one playoff series,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He’s a big guy that can skate, move the puck and has the range. It's pretty a good asset to have there and he’s delivered everything that we would hope.”

Miller and the Hurricanes understand that the next round, whichever team they face, will be their toughest challenge to date. Miller knows from experience, after the Rangers lost 3-0 to the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the 2024 conference final on their way to losing that series in six games, that being ready from the start, whenever that series begins, is essential.

“I think the quicker you can get to your game in these playoffs is a huge benefit,” he said. “We had a lot of success in these last two series in controlling and dictating how we wanted to play and how the game was kind of going. 

“And that's where we're our best and found a lot of success.”

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