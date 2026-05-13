Miller enjoying fatherhood, 1st season with Hurricanes 

RALEIGH, N.C. – While many of K'Andre Miller’s Carolina Hurricanes teammates are trying to figure out how to best keep busy during the break before the Eastern Conference Final begins, the 26-year-old defenseman is making the most of this unexpected downtime at home by spending it with his newborn son, Kashton.

“You don't get too many days off where you get to go home and hang out with your son,” Miller said Wednesday. “So, that's definitely been a plus and I haven't taken that for granted.”

Miller and his girlfriend Addison Clark welcomed Kashton, their first child, on the morning of May 2. Later that day, Miller played 20:56 in Carolina’s 3-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. Life was hectic during the following week until the Hurricanes completed the sweep of the Flyers in the best-of-7 series with a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4 on Saturday.

That’s given Miller some extra quality daddy time, including celebrating Mother’s Day with Addison and their mothers on Sunday, while the Hurricanes wait to face the winner of the second-round series between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens, which is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 in Buffalo on Thursday.

“It's been a few weeks, but some of the best weeks I've had in my life,” Miller said of fatherhood. “Getting to go home to the little guy after practice, after a game and getting to see him smile and hang out and do what he does is a dream come true.”

Miller seems to have found his happy place on and off the ice with Carolina, fitting in seamlessly since being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on July 1, 2025 and signing an eight-year, $60 million contract. His skating and puck-moving skill have made him a perfect fit in the Hurricanes’ relentless puck-possession attack. He helped them sweep each of their first two Stanley Cup Playoff series to reach the Eastern Conference Final for the second straight season and third time in four seasons.

“It was super easy,” Miller said of the transition to playing for the Hurricanes. “I think why I've had so much success maybe this year is just because of the system itself. It allows me to use my skating, getting up and down the ice and shutting down guys through the neutral zone, and those quick counters to create offense. So, I think it's playing well into my hands right now.”

After Miller had 37 points (eight goals, 29 assists) with a plus-7 rating while averaging 22:24 in ice time in 72-regular-season games, he believes he’s “taken another step” in the playoffs. Playing in Carolina’s second defense pair alongside Sean Walker, Miller has six assists and a plus-9 rating while averaging 23:44 in ice time in eight playoff games.

“I think specifically this last eight playoff games, I've been playing some of the best hockey I've maybe ever played,” Miller said.