NHL Trade Buzz: Jack Hughes injury could change plans for Devils

New Jersey Devils

The Devils lost their leading scorer Sunday when Jack Hughes sustained an injury at 18:12 of the third period in a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hughes, a center, was tripped into the end boards by Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel during a breakout while short-handed. He skated off the ice gingerly while favoring his right shoulder.

Coach Sheldon Keefe had no update after the game. Depending on the extent of Hughes’ injury, the Devils may be forced to make a deal to bolster their depth at center.

“Real hard to see him go down,” Keefe said after the game. “Obviously, it didn't look good. We're going to have to take the time to know the full extent of it. But yeah, it's tough to see it.”

The Devils are off Monday and visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+). They are third in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have played two fewer games.

New Jersey has alternated wins and losses its past 11 games (5-6-0), is 9-10-3 with a 2.41 goals-for average (28th in NHL) and 2.36 goals-against (tied for third) since Jan. 1 and has been without defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) since Feb. 4.

Hughes and Jesper Bratt are the only Devils forwards with at least five points in nine games played since Feb. 1 (each has 10). Hughes leads them in goals (27), points (70), game-winning goals (seven), shots on goal (229), and average ice time (20:54).

New Jersey hasn't won consecutive games since Jan. 22-25. It has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs 10 times in the past 12 seasons, last qualifying in 2022-23, when it reached the second round for the first time since 2012 after finishing with the most wins (52) and points (112) in its history.