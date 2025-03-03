Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are four days remaining until the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET Friday). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:
NHL Trade Buzz: Jack Hughes injury could change plans for Devils
Center left loss at Vegas on Sunday; Wild may not be done after acquiring Nyquist
© Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images
New Jersey Devils
The Devils lost their leading scorer Sunday when Jack Hughes sustained an injury at 18:12 of the third period in a 2-0 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights.
Hughes, a center, was tripped into the end boards by Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel during a breakout while short-handed. He skated off the ice gingerly while favoring his right shoulder.
Coach Sheldon Keefe had no update after the game. Depending on the extent of Hughes’ injury, the Devils may be forced to make a deal to bolster their depth at center.
“Real hard to see him go down,” Keefe said after the game. “Obviously, it didn't look good. We're going to have to take the time to know the full extent of it. But yeah, it's tough to see it.”
The Devils are off Monday and visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+). They are third in the Metropolitan Division, four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have played two fewer games.
New Jersey has alternated wins and losses its past 11 games (5-6-0), is 9-10-3 with a 2.41 goals-for average (28th in NHL) and 2.36 goals-against (tied for third) since Jan. 1 and has been without defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body) since Feb. 4.
Hughes and Jesper Bratt are the only Devils forwards with at least five points in nine games played since Feb. 1 (each has 10). Hughes leads them in goals (27), points (70), game-winning goals (seven), shots on goal (229), and average ice time (20:54).
New Jersey hasn't won consecutive games since Jan. 22-25. It has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs 10 times in the past 12 seasons, last qualifying in 2022-23, when it reached the second round for the first time since 2012 after finishing with the most wins (52) and points (112) in its history.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild may not be done after acquiring forward Gustav Nyquist in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
"I’m not kicking my feet up and just taking a break," general manager Bill Guerin said Sunday before a 1-0 win against the Boston Bruins. "We're going to proceed business as usual and see what's out there. I mean, you never know what it could be a dollar-for-dollar. It could be an actual hockey trade. Those are pretty rare this time of year, but it could happen."
Guerin's comments come on the heels of getting Nyquist for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Minnesota (35-22-4) is third in the Central Division, two points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche.
"There are definitely (trade partners out there)," Guerin said. "It’s a little early now, but there are."
Nashville is retaining 50 percent of Nyquist's average annual value of $3.185 million. He has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 58 games this season.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins were already down two defensemen heading into the Trade Deadline, and now they’re missing captain Brad Marchand.
The 36-year-old forward was helped off the ice early in the first period of a 3-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. He was hit by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph on a power play at 5:52, falling face-first into the boards. He remained down for several minutes before being partially carried to the locker room by teammate David Pastrnak and a trainer.
He did not play Sunday but did travel with the Bruins for their 1-0 loss at Minnesota. Marchand ranks second on the Bruins with 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 61 games this season, his 16th in the NHL.
Boston is without defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee injury) for the remainder of the season, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy hasn't played since being hospitalized with a shoulder injury and infection while representing the United States during the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The Bruins (28-26-8) are two points behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Detroit has played two fewer games.
"Historically, we've been pretty aggressive (before the Deadline)," general manager Don Sweeney said last week. "I think we'll take a much more cautious approach as we approach the Deadline. That being said, if there are opportunities to improve our team now and certainly moving forward, whether that's positional shifts or other teams are trying to identify that we may have a strength at, we will look at all opportunities to improve our team now."