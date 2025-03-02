Seth Jones traded to Panthers by Blackhawks for Knight, 1st-round pick

Seth Jones was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday for goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Florida also received a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Jones is in the third season of an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Blackhawks on July 28, 2021. The Blackhawks will retain 26 percent of Jones' salary.

The trade comes less than a week after Jones expressed frustration with the Blackhawks following a 2-1 loss the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. Chicago (17-35-7) is 31st in the NHL standings.

"We're the exact same team right now as we were Game 1," Jones said. "It's pretty evident out there. We haven't made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team, and it shows. We don't get a lot of wins because of that."

Jones had previously told The Athletic on Feb. 21 that he was willing to waive his no-movement clause so he could be traded out of Chicago.

"I've been here the last four years through probably the darkest times the Blackhawks have seen for a while," Jones told The Athletic on Friday. "I think things are moving up, they are moving forward. But I think my timeline might be different than Kyle (Davidson, Blackhawks general manager) and Norm's (Maciver, associate GM) and the Blackhawks.

"There's nothing against anybody. I'm not holding it against anybody what they decided to do here. Sometimes it's not in everyone's plans."