Seth Jones traded to Panthers by Blackhawks for Knight, 1st-round pick

Seth Jones was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday for goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Florida also received a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Jones is in the third season of an eight-year, $76 million contract ($9.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Blackhawks on July 28, 2021. The Blackhawks will retain 26 percent of Jones' salary.

The trade comes less than a week after Jones expressed frustration with the Blackhawks following a 2-1 loss the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. Chicago (17-35-7) is 31st in the NHL standings.

"We're the exact same team right now as we were Game 1," Jones said. "It's pretty evident out there. We haven't made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team, and it shows. We don't get a lot of wins because of that."

Jones had previously told The Athletic on Feb. 21 that he was willing to waive his no-movement clause so he could be traded out of Chicago.

"I've been here the last four years through probably the darkest times the Blackhawks have seen for a while," Jones told The Athletic on Friday. "I think things are moving up, they are moving forward. But I think my timeline might be different than Kyle (Davidson, Blackhawks general manager) and Norm's (Maciver, associate GM) and the Blackhawks.

"There's nothing against anybody. I'm not holding it against anybody what they decided to do here. Sometimes it's not in everyone's plans."

The 30-year-old, who was selected with the No. 4 pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2013 NHL Draft, has 432 points (97 goals, 335 assists) in 839 regular-season games with the Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Blackhawks. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 37 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Jones has 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) in 42 games with Chicago this season.

"Seth is an elite veteran defenseman and a proven leader in our league," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "He has been one of the most consistent players of the past decade serving as a reliable workhorse on both sides of the puck, and he will help our club continue to compete at the highest level."

Knight is 12-8-1 with a 2.40 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 games (21 starts) for the Panthers this season. The 23-year-old did not play in the NHL last season after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in February 2023. He played 45 games with Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

Selected by Florida with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, Knight is 44-25-7 with five shutouts and a 2.76 GAA and .906 save percentage in 80 regular-season games (70 starts). He is 1-1 in two playoff games.

The Panthers (37-21-3) are first in the Atlantic Division.

