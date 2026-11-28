Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist and Josh Morrissey had two assists for the Jets (14-9-4), who have won three straight and have points in 11 of their past 12 (10-1-1). Stuart Skinner made 26 saves.

Logan Stanley scored the lone goal for the Islanders (12-8-5), who have dropped two of their past three games (1-2-0). Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves.

Connor took a rebound off the end boards, went behind the net and scored on a wraparound at the right post to give the Jets a 1-0 lead at 17:04 of the first period.



Vilardi made it 2-0 at 1:16 of the second period. Mark Scheifele found Vilardi crashing the net on a 2-on-1 rush. Vilardi caught the puck on his forehand before he beat Varlamov on a backhand move past the right pad.

Connor gave the Jets a 3-0 lead at 15:36 while on the power play. His pass through the crease banked off former Jets defenseman Logan Stanley’s right foot and over Varlamov’s right pad.

Stanley beat Skinner high blocker side from inside the left circle at 5:07 of the third period to cut the Islanders’ deficit to 3-1.