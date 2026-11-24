Ovechkin believes having Leonsis as owner throughout his Capitals tenure, and the stability and commitment to winning that came with that, was beneficial to him as well.
“He did tremendous things with the organization, supported hockey in this area and with lots of stuff going on with D.C. sports,” Ovechkin said. “Personally, I came here and I felt at home right away because of Ted’s family. I’m lucky to play my whole career only on two teams – (Moscow) Dynamo and Washington. Coaches are one thing, but ownership is a different thing.
“You can ask any guy who came from different teams how our organization is. It’s special.”
Once uncertain about buying the Capitals, Leonsis acknowledged, “It's ended up being a great thing for my family.”
His son Zach was promoted to president and vice chairman of Monumental in September, and is in line to succeed him someday.
And Patrick’s son, Chris Patrick, became general manager of the Capitals in 2024.
“So, it's kind of full circle on it,” Leonsis said. “It's weird how the time has gone by. I went from being a new owner to a very long tenured owner, and, certainly, it's going to stay in the family after I leave.”
Although Leonsis has yet to check everything off on his list of 101 things, he did get the championship he coveted when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018 and strives to win it again, along with championships in the NBA and WNBA.
After winning the Cup in 2018, Leonsis said he felt more of an “unbelievable sense of relief,” than enjoyment partly because a responsibility he felt toward Ovechkin and Dick Patrick.
“I didn't want to be the owner that would have to have a conversation with Alex, who would say, ‘I don't think I can win (the) Cup here. Trade me,’” Leonsis said. “We had had so many great teams and we didn't punch through, and I think Dick was kind of resigning himself (that), ‘We're not going to win (the) Cup.’ And when we won the Cup, it was just such a wonderful feeling that his name went on it, Chris' name went on it.
“So, yes, the Lester Patrick Trophy is very, very meaningful, but doubly meaningful because of Dick's role here. Dick got me in. Dick reached out to make me his partner, and I'm forever grateful for that.”