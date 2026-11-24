Dick Patrick, a longtime minority owner of the Capitals, recruited Leonsis to buy the team when Abe Pollin decided to sell it and they’ve become close friends.

“Dick and his family are so intertwined with the history of the League, and their sincerity, authenticity around the League, but also innovating,” Leonsis said. “I look at them not as traditionalists, but as inventors of a lot of things that we take for granted now, and part of my mantra here is: ‘We have to win, we have to grow, we have to innovate, and then we have to be socially responsible by giving back.’

“I think that's how Dick has been.”

Dick Patrick identified Leonsis as a potential buyer for the Capitals after reading in a magazine article that, after surviving a plane crash, Leonsis put together a list of 101 things that he wanted to do before he died, which included owning a professional sports team and winning a championship. At the time, Leonsis was a senior executive with AOL and a Capitals season ticket holder who regularly attended games with his son Zach, now an executive at Monumental.

But after hearing Patrick’s pitch, which included a purchase price of $85 million, Leonsis almost turned him down.

“He was so busy with AOL, and he was very engaged and proud of that,” Patrick said. “So, I think he sort of said, ‘Maybe I have too much on my plate,’ and he went home.”

That night, Leonsis told his wife Lynn and Zach about his meeting with Patrick and his inclination to pass on the opportunity.

“I gave them all the reasons and just literally before we were going to sleep, my wife said, ‘You're ambitious. What if you get 99 of the 101 things done and you don't buy the team, and every day of your life someone else owns the team in Washington, D.C. How are you going to feel?’” Leonsis said. “I said, ‘Well, I won't feel good, and that’s why I love you. So, you've given me permission to buy the team?’

“And she said, ‘Yeah, go get it.’”